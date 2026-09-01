Why John Ternus? Inside Apple's logic for picking its next CEO

Must read: Tim Cook leaves a trillion-dollar machine. John Ternus must build Apple’s next growth story

Why did Apple choose John Ternus as CEO?

Compared to Cook, Apple picked an entirely different kind of leader. Ternus, the company's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, showcases a major shift from Cook's operations-driven style toward a more product- and engineering-led Apple.

Two decades of institutional knowledge: Ternus joined Apple in 2001, where he spent the majority of his time in the hardware division, working across products like Mac, iPad, and AirPods lines. Since 2021, as head of Hardware Engineering, he has overseen the teams behind Apple's major platforms, including the company's years-long transition to custom silicon.

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Must read: Inside Tim Cook’s rise at Apple: The journey from operations to CEO

A longtime insider: From Apple’s early days to now, Ternus has a deep understanding of the company's design culture, supply chain, and internal decision-making, making him the right fit compared to bringing someone from outside.

Strengths to take Apple forward: While Cook built his reputation around operations and global supply-chain execution, Ternus has great knowledge of Apple’s hardware architecture and product development. This is also a crucial time for Apple to develop new device categories and sharpen its artificial intelligence strategy. With Ternus's familiarity with Apple's chips and on-device computing, Apple can differentiate its AI offering.

Now, the first few years will be crucial for Ternus to establish leadership, steer Apple’s next phase of growth, and carry forward the company’s legacy.