MCX, Divis Labs, Radico Khaitan: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss



Multi Commodity Exchange of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,700-3,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,190

MCX is approaching a potential all time high breakout above the Rs 3,480 level, with the prevailing chart structure remaining firmly positive. The stock continues to form higher highs and higher lows, reflecting sustained buying interest and an established uptrend. During corrective phases, the price has consistently taken support around the 21 EMA, indicating healthy pullbacks and continued trend strength. The stock is also sustaining above all its key moving averages, reinforcing the underlying bullish structure. RSI stands at 64, highlighting strong momentum while remaining below the overbought zone. A decisive breakout above Rs 3,480 could strengthen the bullish momentum and support further upside in the short term.

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Divis Laboratories | Buy | Target Price: Rs 10,500-11,000 | Stop Loss: Rs 9,050

Divis Labs has been in a continuous bullish uptrend, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart, reflecting sustained buying interest. The stock has maintained its position above the key short-, medium and long term moving averages, with the rising EMA structure reinforcing the positive trend. It has also witnessed a strong price expansion in recent months, supported by healthy momentum and periodic volume spikes. The stock is currently trading near its all time high zone and has tested the previous peak, indicating strong underlying demand. Sustained strength above the recent consolidation range could support further upward momentum, while dips toward the short term EMA may remain buyable.

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Radico Khaitan | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,760-4,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,260

Radico Khaitan underwent a healthy corrective phase, finding strong support near the 55 EMA before regaining momentum and resuming its broader uptrend. It has registered a decisive breakout above the Rs 4,480 resistance level, along with a reclaim of the 21 EMA, signalling renewed buying interest and strengthening short-term momentum. The overall price structure remains constructive, with the stock sustaining above its key moving averages and continuing to form higher highs and higher lows. The breakout further strengthens the prevailing bullish setup. Sustained trading above Rs 4,480 could keep the positive momentum intact and provide scope for further upside in the near term.