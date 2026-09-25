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MCX, Divis Labs, Radico Khaitan: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss

MCX, Divis Labs, Radico Khaitan: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss

MCX3,427.70(1.59%)

An analyst from Master Capital Services said that MCX is approaching a potential all time high breakout level, with the prevailing chart structure remaining firmly positive.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 8:36 AM IST
MCX, Divis Labs, Radico Khaitan: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop lossDivis Labs has been in a continuous bullish uptrend, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart, reflecting sustained buying interest, the analyst.

Indian equity benchmarks settled sharply lower on Thursday on the back of rising bond yields and rebound in crude oil prices, reflecting weak geopolitical cues. Traders slammed domestic equities around macroeconomic and inflation concerns. The BSE Sensex crashed 1,247.71 points, or 1.67 per cent, to end at 73,580.54, while NSE's Nifty50 nose-dived 383.70 points, or 1.67 per cent, to settle at 23,063.10.

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Select buzzing stocks including Divis Laboratories Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd and Radico Khaitan Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Master Capital Services has to say about these stocks for Friday's trading session:


Multi Commodity Exchange of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,700-3,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,190
MCX is approaching a potential all time high breakout above the Rs 3,480 level, with the prevailing chart structure remaining firmly positive. The stock continues to form higher highs and higher lows, reflecting sustained buying interest and an established uptrend. During corrective phases, the price has consistently taken support around the 21 EMA, indicating healthy pullbacks and continued trend strength. The stock is also sustaining above all its key moving averages, reinforcing the underlying bullish structure. RSI stands at 64, highlighting strong momentum while remaining below the overbought zone. A decisive breakout above Rs 3,480 could strengthen the bullish momentum and support further upside in the short term.

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Divis Laboratories | Buy | Target Price: Rs 10,500-11,000 | Stop Loss: Rs 9,050
Divis Labs has been in a continuous bullish uptrend, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart, reflecting sustained buying interest. The stock has maintained its position above the key short-, medium and long term moving averages, with the rising EMA structure reinforcing the positive trend. It has also witnessed a strong price expansion in recent months, supported by healthy momentum and periodic volume spikes. The stock is currently trading near its all time high zone and has tested the previous peak, indicating strong underlying demand. Sustained strength above the recent consolidation range could support further upward momentum, while dips toward the short term EMA may remain buyable.

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Radico Khaitan | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,760-4,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,260
Radico Khaitan underwent a healthy corrective phase, finding strong support near the 55 EMA before regaining momentum and resuming its broader uptrend. It has registered a decisive breakout above the Rs 4,480 resistance level, along with a reclaim of the 21 EMA, signalling renewed buying interest and strengthening short-term momentum. The overall price structure remains constructive, with the stock sustaining above its key moving averages and continuing to form higher highs and higher lows. The breakout further strengthens the prevailing bullish setup. Sustained trading above Rs 4,480 could keep the positive momentum intact and provide scope for further upside in the near term.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026 8:36 AM IST
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