MCX shares hit Rs 10,000 mark; here are target prices

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd (MCX) hit the psychological mark of Rs 10,000 mark for the first time ever, as they made fresh all-time high in Wednesday's trade. The stock rose 3.17 per cent to hit a high of Rs 10,184.65 apiece on BSE. This was the third day of rise for the multibagger stock that delivered 530 per cent in the past five years, and is up 62 per cent year-to-date. Based on nine analysts calls, MCX is a consensus buy call, with four buys or strong buys. The scrip has two hold and two sell calls, as per publicly available data with Trendlyne.

Advertisement

MCX is a play on commodity volatility especially related to oil and gold prices. This coupled with healthy traction in option segment, product launches and trading clients addition shall support steady business growth over long term, ICICIdirect said earlier on November 11.

This brokerage sees superior margins and return ratios ahead. "Considering the sharp increase in ADT in Q2, we increase topline and PAT estimate for both FY26E / 27E. Price and volatility trend of key commodities i.e. gold and crude oil to be watched," it said.

MCX has breached the brokerage's target price of Rs 10,000 today.

Periodic volatility in both bullion (mainly gold, silver) and energy (mainly crude oil, natural gas) is boosting MCX’s ADT, topline growth and profitability.

Advertisement

MOFSL this month raised its EPS estimates for MCX for FY26-FY28 by 18-27 per cent, citing stronger volume growth observed in September and October. It reiterated a 'Neutral' rating on the stock with a one-year target of Rs 10,700.

"The volume in October 2025 was very strong, and we expect it to normalize. Taking 25-30 per cent lower options and 40 per cent lower futures ADTV in Nov-Dec vs Oct 2025; Q3 PAT is expected to rise about 50 per cent QoQ. We increase our EPS estimates for FY27/28E by 1-3 per cent and maintain BUY with a target price of Rs 10,500, based on a P/E of 46 times on September 2027E core PAT plus net cash ex-SGF," HDFC Institutional Equities said post MCX's September quarter results.