Budget 2026 wallet check: A bird's eye view of cheaper and costlier items for Aam Aadmi

The Union Budget 2026 has brought a mixed bag of relief and restraint for the common man, with the government choosing to lower costs for essential consumption and growth-linked sectors while tightening the screws on luxury spending and “sin” goods.

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From medicines and overseas education to tobacco and imported cars, the Budget redraws household cost equations in clear ways.

Where you have to pay less

Essential medicines, including cancer and rare disease drugs Mobile phones, tablets and consumer electronics Electric vehicles and EV batteries Solar panels and clean energy equipment Overseas travel packages Foreign education remittances Personal imports for individual use Textiles, leather goods and footwear (select categories) Some household appliances and civilian-use components

Where you have to pay more

Cigarettes, tobacco and smokeless tobacco products Imported alcoholic beverages Luxury watches and premium imported goods Imported premium cars and bikes Futures and options trading Penalties arising from tax non-compliance

Overall, Budget 2026 attempts to protect the common consumer by lowering costs where spending is unavoidable — health, education, energy and daily-use goods — while discouraging excess consumption of luxury items and harmful products. For the aam aadmi, the message is clear: essentials get support, indulgences get expensive, and responsible financial behaviour is being nudged through both incentives and penalties.