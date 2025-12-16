Meesho founder Vidit Aatrey joins billionaire club

Vidit Aatrey, the co-founder and CEO of social commerce giant Meesho, has officially entered the elite league of billionaires. This personal financial milestone comes on the heels of a massive rally in the company’s stock, which has surged over 74 per cent since its listing. The share price climbed to a record high of Rs 193.50 on the BSE, outperforming its issue price of Rs 111 apiece.

Aatrey’s entry into the billionaire club is underpinned by his substantial holding in the Bengaluru-based firm. He owns 47.25 crore shares, translating to an 11.1 per cent stake in the company. At the day’s high price of Rs 193.50, this shareholding is now valued at approximately Rs 9,142 crore, crossing the coveted $1 billion mark.

The wealth creation event follows a successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) that concluded earlier this month. Meesho’s public issue was open for subscription between December 3 and December 5, with shares offered in a price band of Rs 105-111 per share and a lot size of 134 shares.

Through this IPO, the company mobilised a total of Rs 5,421.20 crore. The offer structure included a fresh issue of 38,28,82,882 shares aggregating to Rs 4,250 crore, alongside an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 10,55,13,839 shares by existing shareholders.



Meanwhile, commenting on the Meesho IPO, Utsav Verma, Head of Research at Choice Institutional Equities, said the stock rose 11 per cent today and is currently trading around Rs 190. He noted that Meesho is now trading nearly 71 per cent above its IPO upper band of Rs 111 and about 23 per cent higher than its recent low of Rs 154.

“We remain the only sell-side broker with active coverage on the stock. Our base-case target price of Rs 200 implies limited near-term upside from current levels, while our bull-case valuation of Rs 234 reflects stronger-than-expected improvements in monetisation, operating leverage and execution on the path to profitability,” Verma said.



Founded in 2015 by Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, Meesho has rapidly evolved into one of the country's most significant digital commerce players.

The platform is known for empowering small businesses and individuals to retail products via a robust network of resellers. Its growth trajectory has been backed by a stellar roster of marquee investors, including Meta, SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, Y Combinator, Napers, and Elevation Capital, cementing its status as a key influencer in the social commerce space.