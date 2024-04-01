M&M, Tata Motors, Escorts, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher, Bajaj Auto: How auto stocks fared after March sales data

Shares of all auto companies were on the radar of investors during the trading session on Monday after all auto players announced their sales figures for the month, quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. The trend in the auto packs was mostly mixed after the sales figures.



Shares of Tata Motors declined about 2.25 per cent to 987.10 during the session as the company's total sales in March dropped 10 per cent to 42,262 units on a yearly basis. Its sales in the March 2024 quarter declined 6 per cent to 1,09,439, while for the entire financial year 2023-24, it slipped 4 per cent to 3,95,845 units.



Mahindra & Mahindra, whose shares rose over 2 per cent to Rs 1963.35 early in the session, gave up early gains to trade flat even as company's overall sales figures rose 13 per cent YoY to 40,631 units in March 2024, while its grew 28 per cent to 4,59,877 units. However, its exports slipped overall.



Maruti Suzuki's overall sales grew 10 per cent YoY to 1,87,196 units in March 2024 from 1,70,071 units in March 2023. Its sales for the entire April 2023 to March 2024 grew 8.6 per cent to 21,35,323 units against 1,966,164 units in the year ago period. The carmaker's stock inched up marginally to Rs 12,692.20, before trading flat.



Tractor sales in March 2024 were at 8,587 as against 10,305 tractors sold in March 2023, falling more than 16.7 per cent, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, said Escorts Kubota. Escorts' sales in Q4FY24 dropped 14.2 per cent to 21.253 units, while it declined 7.2 per cent to 95,858 units. Despite the fall, shares of Escorts Kubota rose more than 3.25 per cent to Rs 2,868.40.



In the two-wheeler space, Eicher Motors' shares tumbled about 2 per cent to Rs 3,937.05 as its total sales dropped 6 per cent to 11,242 units. On the other hand, shares of Hero MotoCorp eased about a per cent to Rs 4664.90, while Bajaj Auto declined about 1.45 per cent to Rs 9,012.70. Both companies were yet to announce their sales figures.



Among other auto players, whose sales figures were not announced as of 3 pm on Monday, Force Motors rose about 5 per cent to Rs 7,592.

