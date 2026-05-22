Indian equity benchmark indices ended flat on Thursday, marginally lower, amid the potential RBI rate hike concerns and softer manufacturing data. Uncertainties over the US-Iran truce also dented the sentiments. The BSE Sensex dropped 135.03 points, or 0.18 per cent, to close at 75,318.39, while NSE's Nifty50 shed 4.30 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 23,654.70 for the day.

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Select buzzing including Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Manappuram Finance and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session:



Samvardhana Motherson International | Buy | Target Price: Rs 149-154 | Stop Loss: 127

Samvardhana Motherson has given a strong inverted head and shoulder pattern breakout on the daily chart, signaling a bullish trend continuation. The stock continues to form a higher highs higher lows structure, reflecting sustained buying interest and strong price action. It is outperforming the broader market with impressive relative strength and maintaining strong momentum after the breakout. The stock is trading comfortably above all key EMAs 21, 55, 100, and 200 which confirms bullish alignment across multiple timeframes. Rising volumes and positive price structure further support the ongoing uptrend, indicating potential for continued upside momentum in the near term.

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Apollo Hospitals Enterprise | Buy | Target Price: Rs 9,000-9,205 | Stop Loss: 7,700

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has given a strong all-time high breakout on the daily chart, indicating sustained bullish momentum and continued outperformance. The stock is displaying impressive relative strength while maintaining a clear higher highs–higher lows formation, reflecting strong buying interest and trend continuation. It is trading firmly above all key EMAs, including the 21, 55, 100, and 200-day EMAs, which confirms a strong bullish setup across multiple timeframes. Volumes remain robust during the breakout, highlighting institutional participation. Additionally, the MACD is in positive territory, supporting the ongoing momentum and signaling the potential for further upside in the near term.



Manappuram Finance | Buy | Target Price: Rs 350-360 | Stop Loss: 301

Manappuram Finance Ltd is maintaining a strong bullish structure near all-time highs, reflecting sustained buying momentum. The stock has given a breakout above its previous all-time high resistance zone along with an inverted head and shoulder pattern breakout on the daily chart, signaling continuation of the broader uptrend. It continues to form a higher highs–higher lows structure, indicating strong trend strength and positive price action. The stock is trading comfortably above all key EMAs, including the 21, 55, 100, and 200-day EMAs, confirming bullish alignment across timeframes. Strong volumes during the breakout further support the move and suggest continued upside potential ahead.