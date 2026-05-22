The United States and India are closer to finalising a landmark bilateral trade deal before their negotiations, US Ambassador Sergio Gor said on Thursday, and he put a timeline on it.

Speaking at the Annual Leadership Summit of the American Chamber of Commerce in Delhi, Gor said he was confident the deal would be concluded "in the coming weeks and months," a framing that sets the pace of progress against a striking benchmark. "Negotiations have been ongoing for a year and a half, but to put it in perspective, the European Union took almost 19 years. We are confident that in the coming weeks and months, this trade deal will be finalised," he said.

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The India-EU Free Trade Agreement was signed in January 2026, having first been initiated in 2007.

What the deal is designed to do

Gor was direct about the commercial ambition behind the negotiations. "President Trump's goal is to facilitate bilateral trade in a way that creates lucrative opportunities for American businesses and workers. Our current interim trade agreement is on the table to be finalised, unlocking prosperity for both nations," he said.

He outlined what a completed agreement would deliver. "We look forward to completing the details of a new bilateral trade agreement that will expand market access, reduce barriers, and create greater certainty for businesses on both sides. This agreement, if done right, will strengthen supply chains, catalyse new investments, and drive sustained inclusive growth, bringing tangible benefits to industries, workers, and economies," the Ambassador said.

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Delegation visits in both directions

The diplomatic calendar is already moving to match the rhetoric. An Indian delegation travelled to Washington last month to work through the finer points of the interim arrangement. A US delegation is now expected to visit India next month for the next round of technical discussions. "Last month, an Indian delegation visited Washington, D.C. to help finalise the trade deal. Next month, a US delegation will also focus on the agreement," Gor confirmed.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, speaking to media on the sidelines of the same summit, confirmed the upcoming US visit and mirrored the ambassador's optimism on timelines. On whether the chief US trade negotiator for the Bilateral Trade Agreement would accompany Secretary of State Marco Rubio on his upcoming India visit, Goyal clarified that "he's not coming with him, but there is some plan for them to come next month."

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Rubio is scheduled to begin a four-day official visit to India on May 23, his first trip to the country, covering trade, defence and energy cooperation.

The legal complications that complicated everything

The path to a deal has not been straightforward. The foundational framework for an interim trade arrangement was agreed in a joint statement issued by India and the US on February 7. Shortly after, a US Supreme Court ruling struck down all reciprocal tariffs, eliminating the primary leverage Washington had been using in trade negotiations globally.