Central Bank OFS: Central Bank of India Ltd is in focus on Friday morning, as the government announced an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 8 per cent stake in the PSU bank at the floor price of Rs 31 apiece, which is at 8.66 per cent discount to its Thursday's closing price of Rs 33.94 on NSE.

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The government held 8,08,03,91,687 shares, or 89.27 per cent stake, in the PSU bank and is required to reduce its holding in the lender to 75 per cent to comply with SEBI's minimum public shareholding norms, which mandate listed companies to maintain at least 25 per cent public shareholding.

Central Bank of India informed NSE and BSE that the government is looking to sell up to 36,20,56,051 shares, representing 4 per cent of the total issued and paid up equity share capital, as the base offer size. There will be an option to sell 36,20,56,051 additional shares through a separate, designated windows of BSE and NSE. They would collectively represent 8 per cent of the total issued and paid up equity share capital of the bank.

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Central Bank said only non-retail investors can participate in the OFS on Friday. The bank has offered 75,00,000 additional shares of the bank to eligible employees through the stock exchange mechanism, in accordance with the terms and conditions provided in the OFS. The eligible employees may apply for Central Bank shares amounting up to Rs 5 lakh.

Retail investors, employees and for non-retail investors that choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids from T day, can bid on Monday.

"The Offer shall take place over two trading days on a separate window of the Stock Exchanges on May 22, 2026 ("T" day) and May 25, 2026 (T+1 day), commencing from 9:15 a.m. and shall close on the same date at 3:30 p.m. (Indian Standard Time) on both days, as per details given below," Central Bank of India said.

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"Only non-retail Investors shall be allowed to place their bids on T day, i.e., May 22, 2026. While placing their bids, non-retail investors may indicate their willingness to carry forward their un-allotted bids to T+1 day for allocation to them in the unsubscribed portion of Retail Category (defined below)," it added.

The offer would take place during trading hours on a separate window of the Stock Exchanges on T day, i.e., May 22, 2026 commencing at 9:15 am and would close at 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time on the same date.