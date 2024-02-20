MSTC, SAIL, PFC, HAL, Coal India, Aurobindo Pharma and Apollo Hospitals shares to turn ex-dividend today

Shares of a handful companies including MSTC Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Coal India Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd will turn ex-dividend on Tuesday. Choice International Ltd shares will turn ex-bonus today.

MSTC shares will turn ex-dividend today. The PSU had announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share. Tuesday is also the record date for the purpose of determining eligible MSTC shareholders. All eligible shareholders of MSTC with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on March 8. Coal India had announced an interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share. It would turn ex-dividend today. It will pay the dividend on March 13.

In the case of PFC, the power sector lender announced an interim dividend of Rs 3.50. The actual dividend will be paid on March 9. HAL in fact announced dividend of Rs 22 and the stock and today is the record date for the same. The dividend in the HAL case would be paid on March 13.

SAIL shares will turn ex-date for dividend today. This seekmaker had announced an interim dividend of Re 1 per share and the actual dividend would be paid on March 13. Majestic Auto shares would turn ex-date for dividend today. This company had announced a dividend of Rs 15 per share and the dividend would be paid on March 8.

Apollo Hospitals (Rs 5 per share), Aurobindo Pharma (1.50 per share), Centum Electronics (Rs 3 per share), Amrutanjan Health Care (Re 1 per share), Hikal (Re 0.60 per share), Reflex Industries (Re 0.50 per share), Precision Wires India (Re 0.30 per share) are some other stocks which will tun ex-dividend today.

Choice Inerntional will turn ex-bonus in the ratio of 1:1.

"Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Listing Regulations, the Company has fixed Tuesday, February 20, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the names of Members who shall be entitled for allotment of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1: 1 i.e. 1 (One) new fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each held by the existing Members of the Company," Choice International said in a stock exhange filing earlier.