Multibagger chemical stock to turn ex-dividend today, check details 

Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation are in news today as the firm will trade ex-date for a dividend of Rs 8.5. Deepak Fertilizers stock has delivered multibagger returns of 150% and 1,300% in three and five years, respectively.

In May 2024 , the board of Deepak Fertilisers had announced a final dividend of Rs 8.5 per share for its eligible shareholders and later fixed the record date for the purpose.

“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company held today have: Recommended dividend at the rate of Rs. 8.5/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024,” the company said.

In the previous session, shares of Deepak Fertilizers ended 2.34% higher at Rs 1,071.50 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 13,526 crore. The stock clocked a turnover of Rs 8.80 crore as 0.82 lakh shares changed hands on BSE on Monday.

Deepak Fertilisers shares have delivered 77% returns in a year and gained 109% in six months.

Deepak Fertilisers stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 453.20 on March 13, 2024 and rose to a 52 week high of Rs 1123.95 on August 26, 2024 on BSE.



Deepak Fertilisers shares have a beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility in a year.

Deepak Fertilisers is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture, trading and sale of bulk chemicals.