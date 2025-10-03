Multibagger IT stock faces headwinds in short term, trend reversal likely?

Shares of BPO sector firm Firstsource Solutions Ltd could not deliver returns to shareholders in the short term. In fact, the stock eroded investor wealth, signaling weak trend for the IT sector across the globe. Firstsource Solutions shares have lost 15% this year and fallen 13.15% in the last two weeks.

The stock trades near the oversold zone, signalling that number of buyers are marginally higher against sellers of the stock. The relative strength index (RSI) of Firstsource Solutions stands at 31.3, signaling it might see more selling pressure in the near term.

Firstsource Solutions shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Firstsource Solutions stock has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating high volatility during the period.

On Friday, the business process management (BPM) services stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 325.85 against the previous close of Rs 325.95 on BSE. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 22,711 crore.

Total 0.13 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 41.99 lakh on BSE.

Antique Broking has price target of Rs 420 on the IT stock. The brokerage said it attended Firstsource Solutions’ session at the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Investor Day 2025.

Management expressed increased confidence in the company’s business outlook, driven by a strong deal momentum and healthy pipeline visibility for FY26

Management was also confident of achieving the revenue growth guidance of 13%–15% for FY26.

"In addition, the company remains confident of meeting its margin guidance of 11.25%–12%, aided by a continuing strong shift to offshore delivery and lower investments in FY26 compared to last year. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a target price of INR 420, valuing it at 30x 1HFY28 EPS," said Antique Broking.

On the other hand, Global Brokerage Nomura has reduced its price target on the stock.

It has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 372 against te previous Rs 410.

Its top pick Firstsource remains well positioned to deliver earnings resilience, the brokerage said.