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Tempsens Instruments IPO opens on August 20: Check price band, issue size, GMP & more

Tempsens Instruments IPO opens on August 20: Check price band, issue size, GMP & more

Rajasthan-based Tempsens Instruments (India), will open its IPO for subscription on August 20 and close on August 24, with the one-day anchor book scheduled to open on August 19.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 12:48 PM IST
Tempsens Instruments IPO opens on August 20: Check price band, issue size, GMP & moreTempsens Instruments, a thermal engineering and specialised cable manufacturer, has a market share of 10.5 percent in the temperature sensor segment

Rajasthan-based Tempsens Instruments (India), described as India’s largest manufacturer of contact and non-contact temperature sensors, has fixed the price band for its Rs 650-crore initial public offering at Rs 285-300 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the company is seeking a market capitalisation of Rs 2,515 crore.

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The IPO will open for subscription on August 20 and close on August 24, with the one-day anchor book scheduled to open on August 19. The issue will be the sixth IPO to hit Dalal Street this week. Investors can apply for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 shares thereafter.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 95 crore and an offer for sale of 1.85 crore equity shares worth Rs 555 crore by promoters and other selling shareholders. It has reserved shares worth Rs 1.5 crore for employees. Of the net offer, 50 per cent has been earmarked for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

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Tempsens Instruments, a thermal engineering and specialised cable manufacturer, has a market share of 10.5 percent in the temperature sensor segment and 21.3 percent in the non-contact temperature sensor market. It plans to use Rs 18.1 crore from the net fresh issue towards capital expenditure for electrical heating solutions and specialised cable solutions. A further Rs 55 crore will go towards debt repayment, while the remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

The company, along with its subsidiaries and joint ventures, operates 15 manufacturing units globally, including 10 in Udaipur and five overseas. It has products across three core verticals: temperature sensing solutions, electrical heating solutions and specialised cables. For the year ended March 2026, the company reported a profit of Rs 67.3 crore, up 11.2 percent from Rs 60.6 crore in the previous year, while revenue rose 17.5 percent to Rs 444.9 crore from Rs 378.5 crore.

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ICICI Securities and JM Financial are the merchant bankers to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar. Tempsens Instruments is expected to finalise share allotment by August 25 and is likely to list on the NSE and BSE on August 28.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026 12:45 PM IST
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