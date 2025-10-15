Diwali 2025: Nirmal Bang shares 8 stock picks with up to 52% upside potential

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang has unveiled its top eight stock recommendations for Diwali 2025, identifying opportunities across key sectors with potential gains of up to 52 per cent based on current market prices.

Leading the list is GNG Electronics, which offers the highest upside potential of 52 per cent, with a target price of Rs 482 compared to its current market price (CMP) of around Rs 318. The brokerage sees it as one of the strongest performers in its segment based on current valuations and earnings momentum.

In second place, Finolex Industries is projected to rise 46 per cent, with a target price of Rs 278 from the CMP of Rs 191. The company has been included in the list for its consistent performance within the manufacturing space.

Stove Kraft follows with an expected upside of 30 per cent, with a target of Rs 870 and a CMP of Rs 669. The stock features among Nirmal Bang's preferred picks in the consumer durables segment.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is projected to gain 24 per cent, with a target price of Rs 3,425 compared to the CMP of Rs 2,760. The brokerage continues to remain positive on its business fundamentals.

Varun Beverages has been assigned a target of Rs 541, implying an upside of 23 per cent from the CMP of Rs 441. Diffusion Engineers is seen rising 22 per cent, with a target of Rs 466 and a CMP of Rs 383.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also finds a place in the list, with a target price of Rs 3,611, indicating a 22 per cent upside from Rs 2,960.

Rounding off the recommendations, ICICI Bank is expected to gain 18 per cent, with a target of Rs 1,631 from its CMP of Rs 1,384.