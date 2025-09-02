Multibagger railway stock rises 8% in weak market, here's what analysts say

Multibagger stock: Shares of state-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) rose nearly 8% on Tuesday amid correction in the broader market. RVNL stock gained 7.69% to Rs 340 on BSE. Market cap of RVNL stood at Rs 69,264 crore on BSE. RVNL shares have a one-year beta of 1.8, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RVNL stands at 34.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but lower than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. RVNL stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 619.40 on September 2, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 295.25 on April 7, 2025. Later, the multibagger stock closed 5.10% higher at Rs 331.80 on BSE.

The multibagger stock rose 913% in three years and gained 1465% in five years.

Ameya Ranadive, Chartered Market Technician, CFTe, Sr Technical Analyst, StoxBox says, "RVNL shares are marking a strong reversal from recent lows. The stock has been trading within a downward sloping channel since May 2025 but recently formed a firm base near the Rs 300–Rs 302 zone, which acted as a crucial support. On the technical front, RVNL has broken above its 10-day and 20-day EMAs, signaling a shift in near-term momentum. A sustained move above Rs 340 will be key to extending the rally, with potential upside targets placed at Rs 380 and Rs 400. As long as the stock holds above Rs 340, RVNL’s outlook remains positive, with room for further recovery in the near term."

A R Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "RVNL stock price is slightly bullish on the Daily charts with strong support at Rs 316. A Daily close above resistance of Rs 335 could lead to a target of Rs 358 in the near term."

RVNL is an executing arm of Indian Railways and works for and on behalf of the ministry for projects assigned to it for execution. It works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the full cycle of project development from conceptualisation to commissioning including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, project and contract management.

Meanwhile, Sensex ended 206 points lower at 80,157.88 and Nifty fell 45 points to 24,579 in the current session.