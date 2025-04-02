Multibagger stock with Rs 25 interim dividend to trade ex-date today 

Shares of ADC India Communications Ltd will trade ex-dividend today. The multibagger stock's record date has been fixed on April 2 for an interim dividend of Rs 25. ADC India Communications stock rose 2.48% to Rs 1421.15 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 1386.80 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 653.73 crore.

The telecom equipment stock has gained 144% in two years and 361% in three years. A total of 0.15 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.10 crore.

ADC India Communications stock has a beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the KEC International stock stands at 74.9, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone.

"We wish to inform you that the board of directors of the company at their meeting held today i.e., March 25, 2025 have declared an Interim Dividend of Rs 25/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (i.e.250%) for the Financial Year 2024-25. The record date for the purpose of determining the Shareholders eligible to receive the aforesaid Interim Dividend is Wednesday, April 02, 2025. The above said Interim Dividend, subject to tax deduction at source (TDS) as per the provisions of Income Tax Act, 1961, shall be paid on or before April 23, 2025," said the firm.

Net profit of ADC India Communications slipped 8.7% to Rs 5.83 crore in Q3 from Rs. 6.38 crore in the December 2023 quarter.

Net sales fell 0.34% to Rs 41.93 crore in the December 2024 quarter against Rs 42.07 crore in December 2023 quarter. EBITDA fell 9.09% to Rs 7.80 crore in December 2024 quarter from Rs 8.58 crore in December 2023 quarter.

ADC India's EPS fell to Rs 12.66 in the December 2024 quarter from Rs 13.87 in December 2023 quarter.

ADC India Communications is engaged in providing versatile, reliable and cost effective connectivity solutions to suit individual enterprise and telecom service provider requirements. The Company provides copper and fiber physical connectivity in telecommunications and data networking solutions including structured cabling.