Advertisement
NBCC secures Rs 350-crore order from Heavy Vehicles Factory, stock gains

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 7, 2025 4:44 PM IST
SUMMARY
  • NBCC (India) Ltd received a PMC work order worth ₹350.31 crore from Heavy Vehicles Factory for major civil works, enhancing its government sector portfolio.
  • NBCC's shares rose 1.7% to ₹113.35 on the NSE, following a 26% year-on-year profit increase to ₹132 crore in the June quarter.
  • In September, NBCC signed a MoU with Rajasthan State Industrial Development for projects worth ₹3,700 crore near Jaipur Airport.

NBCC (India) on Friday announced the receipt of a project management consultancy (PMC) work order valued at Rs 350.31 crore from the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) for major capital civil works to be carried out at HVF and AVNL Estate. According to the company's regulatory filing, the order has been received in the normal course of business and involves domestic project management work, excluding GST. 

This contract adds to NBCC's expanding portfolio of infrastructure assignments in the government sector. The new assignment further strengthens NBCC's position as a leading project management consultant for significant public sector undertakings, reflecting its expertise in handling large-scale and complex civil works. The company has consistently secured similar contracts, underlining its reputation for delivering quality and timely infrastructure solutions for government clients.

NBCC shares ended 1.8% higher at Rs 113.40 today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 30,618 crore. 

In September, NBCC signed a memorandum of understanding with the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation for infrastructure projects worth approximately Rs 3,700 crore near Jaipur International Airport. The company also entered into a separate agreement with HUDCO to execute four construction projects across India, highlighting its ongoing efforts to expand its presence in the infrastructure sector.

These recent collaborations underscore NBCC's commitment to broadening its project pipeline and building long-term partnerships with key government agencies. By actively pursuing such large-scale assignments, NBCC continues to play a vital role in the development and modernization of India's infrastructure landscape.

The company has demonstrated strong financial performance, having reported a 26% year-on-year rise in consolidated profit to Rs 132 crore in the June quarter, with growth supported by healthy revenue and improved operational efficiency.

This robust performance is indicative of NBCC's ability to capitalise on new opportunities and efficiently execute ongoing projects. Investors have responded positively to the company's recent achievements, as reflected in the upward movement of its share price. The continued growth in profit and revenue highlights NBCC's operational resilience and strategic focus within the infrastructure sector.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 7, 2025 4:44 PM IST
