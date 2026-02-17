NBCC share price target cut but stock remains a 'buy'; here's why 

Shares of NBCC (India) slipped nearly 2% on Tuesday after brokerage firm Nuvama cut its target price post Q3 earnings. The multibagger Navratna stock fell 1.83% to Rs 98.04 today against the previous close of Rs 99.87. Market cap of the firm fell to to Rs 26,646 crore. Total 3.83 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.78 crore.

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While retaining its 'buy' rating, the brokerage cut its target price from Rs 146 to Rs 139 per share, signalling an upside of 39% from the previous close.

According to Nuvama, a slowdown in housing volumes has raised concerns over pace of execution of the company's 'self-revenue generation' projects, prompting it to reduce the estimated FY26, FY27 and FY28 earnings per share (EPS) by 7%, 13% and 12%, respectively.

60% of the orders of the PSU firm relate to 'self-revenue generating projects', where the pace of real estate monetisation shall determine execution.

On the other hand, the order book remains strong at Rs 1.3 lakh crore (book-to-bill of 9.8x). Of these, projects worth Rs 30,500 crore are currently under execution. NBCC won projects worth Rs 3,300 crore in the third quarter.

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This led the brokerage to maintain its buy call on the multibagger stock.

NBCC stock has seen correction in the short term, falling 19% in a 2026 and 15% in three months.

However, NBCC shares delivered multibagger returns of 335% in three years and zoomed 358% in five years.

NBCC stock is trading in the bearish zone, indicate its short term and long term moving averages. The stock is trading lower the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.



Net profit in Q3 rose 39.3% to Rs 193 crore from Rs 138.5 crore in the previous year. Revenue increased 7.6% to Rs 3,022 crore in the last quarter from Rs 2,809 crore in the previous year. However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 21% to Rs 114.5 crore in Q3 from rS 144.7 crore a year ago.

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Margins contracted to 3.8% in Q3 from 5.2% in the year-ago period.

NBCC (India) Limited provides value added services. The company operates through three segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development, and Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC). PMC segment is engaged in civil construction projects, infrastructure works for the national security, infrastructure projects for the civil sector, and project implementation for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and developmental work in Northeastern Region.