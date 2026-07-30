'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' movie Twitter review: 'Best-looking Spider-Man movie ever,' say fans on Tom Holland-Zendaya film

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A user wrote, "Just watched an early screening for #SpiderManBrandNewDay and man… This movie is truly incredible. By far the best Tom Holland Spider-Man movie and might just be a contender for the best one overall. I loved every second of this movie, can’t wait to rewatch it asap!"

Just watched an early screening for #SpiderManBrandNewDay and man… This movie is truly incredible. By far the best Tom Holland Spider-Man movie and might just be a contender for the best one overall. I loved every second of this movie, can’t wait to rewatch it asap! pic.twitter.com/aF0HWXupLp — Navarro 🍜 (@Navxrroo) July 30, 2026

"More drama, less action. Story is built up gradually with a strong focus on the characters and their emotions. There’s a major fight at the interval and another one in the pre-climax, but apart from those, the movie is driven mainly by its emotional moments. Overall, if you’re expecting constant action, this might feel slow. But if you enjoy an emotionally driven superhero film with a well-built story, Spider-Man delivers (sic)," a second user commented.

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#SpiderManBrandNewDay : More drama, less action.



Story is built up gradually with a strong focus on the characters and their emotions.



There’s a major fight at the interval and another one in the pre-climax, but apart from those, the movie is driven mainly by its emotional… pic.twitter.com/xWKPyMxYY5 — Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) July 29, 2026

A third user said, "Tom Holland returns in a mature, tearful story that perfectly captures the growing pains of young adults while elevating his devotion for being our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Longtime fans will be so damn proud. Destin, you done it again!"

#SpiderManBrandNewDay (Review)



Tom Holland returns in a mature, tearful story that perfectly captures the growing pains of young adults while elevating his devotion for being our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.



Longtime fans will be so damn proud. Destin, you done it again! pic.twitter.com/GIhmPvtU6h — Jordan Jones (@jordnjnes) July 30, 2026

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A fourth user noted, "#SpiderManBrandNewDay is the best MCU Spider-Man movie ever! It was funny, emotional and action packed! It's also the best looking Spider-Man movie I've ever seen. I can't wait to watch it again!"

#SpiderManBrandNewDay is the best MCU Spider-Man movie ever! It was funny, emotional and action packed! It's also the best looking Spider-Man movie I've ever seen. I can't wait to watch it again! pic.twitter.com/1FLrLDawtm — Trent (@awesometrent328) July 30, 2026

"#SpiderManBrandNewDay suffers from the same problem as many post-Endgame movies: it feels like a stepping stone rather than a cohesive standalone film. It's not the most egregious example of this. Peter & Frank are a great duo. Story/structure is messy, but it's pretty good," a fifth user commented.

#SpiderManBrandNewDay suffers from the same problem as many post-Endgame movies: it feels like a stepping stone rather than a cohesive standalone film. It's not the most egregious example of this. Peter & Frank are a great duo. Story/structure is messy, but it's pretty good. pic.twitter.com/5T5tGvmpjS — Kaitlyn Booth (@katiesmovies) July 28, 2026

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man film series after Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film focuses on events following Dr Strange's spell at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Besides Tom Holland, the film stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo in pivotal roles.