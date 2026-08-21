Netweb Tech share price in focus today; here’s why | QIP allottees list

"The shareholding pattern of the company, before and after the Issue, will be submitted along with the listing application in the format specified in Regulation 31 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (“SEBI Listing Regulations”)," the company informed stock exchanges.

As per the QIP list, ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund was allotted 1,92,709 shares, accounting for 7.69 per cent of the total equity shares offered in the issue. Along with other funds, a total of 16.67 per cent of the issue was allotted to

ICICI Prudential AMC's schemes. Among FPIs,Nomura India Investment Fund (Mother Fund) was allotted 3,28,064 shares or 13.10 per cent of the total issue. Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio was allotted 2,80,740 shares, accounting for 11.21 per cent of the issue. Edelweiss funds were allotted a total 8.33 per cent of the issue, FPI

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Think India Opportunities Master Fund was also allotted 8.33 per cent or 2,08.768 shares in the issue. Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund was, meanwhile, allotted 1,56,577 shares accounting for 6.25 per cent of the issue.

Netweb Technologies India has seen its shares rallying 162 per cent in the past one year and a solid 502 per cent in the past five years. In 2026, the scrip is up 76 per cent so far.

Netweb Technologies India is in the business of "Computer Server", which includes transforming storage and computing with innovative Servers, Workstations, Storage, Cloud, HPC, AI and Big Data solutions.