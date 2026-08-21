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Netweb Tech share price in focus today; here’s why | QIP allottees list

Netweb Tech share price in focus today; here’s why | QIP allottees list

NETWEB5,419.80(7.00%)

As per the QIP list, ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund was allotted 1,92,709 shares, accounting for 7.69 per cent of the total equity shares offered in the issue. Along with other funds, a total of 16.67 per cent of the issue was allotted to   ICICI Prudential MF schemes.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 8:15 AM IST
Netweb Tech share price in focus today; here’s why | QIP allottees list Netweb Tech shares: Among FPIs,Nomura India Investment Fund (Mother Fund) was allotted 3,28,064 shares or 13.10 per cent of the total issue.

Multibagger stock Netweb Technologies India Ltd is in focus today after the fund raising committee of the company approved the issue and allotment of 25,05,219 equity shares to the eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at the issue price of Rs 4,790 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 1,200 crore.

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Following the allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of Netweb Tech stands increased from Rs 11,38,81,374 consisting of 5,69,40,687 shares to Rs 11,88,91,812 consisting of 5,94,45,906 shares.

"The shareholding pattern of the company, before and after the Issue, will be submitted along with the listing application in the format specified in Regulation 31 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended  (“SEBI Listing Regulations”)," the company informed stock exchanges.

As per the QIP list, ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund was allotted 1,92,709 shares, accounting for 7.69 per cent of the total equity shares offered in the issue. Along with other funds, a total of 16.67 per cent of the issue was allotted to  
ICICI Prudential AMC's schemes. Among FPIs,Nomura India Investment Fund (Mother Fund) was allotted 3,28,064 shares or 13.10 per cent of the total issue. Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio was allotted 2,80,740 shares, accounting for 11.21 per cent of the issue. Edelweiss funds were allotted a total 8.33 per cent of the issue, FPI

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Think India Opportunities Master Fund was also allotted 8.33 per cent or 2,08.768 shares in the issue. Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund was, meanwhile, allotted 1,56,577 shares accounting for 6.25 per cent of the issue.

Netweb Technologies India has seen its shares rallying 162 per cent in the past one year and a solid 502 per cent in the past five years. In 2026, the scrip is up 76 per cent so far.

Netweb Technologies India is in the business of "Computer Server", which includes transforming storage and computing with innovative Servers, Workstations, Storage, Cloud, HPC, AI and Big Data solutions.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 21, 2026 8:15 AM IST
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