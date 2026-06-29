Netweb Technologies shares crash 8% despite fundraising plan 

Shares of Netweb Technologies India Limited crashed 8% in early deals today even as the IT and software firm said its board would meet on July 1 to consider raising of funds. Netweb Technologies shares slipped 8% to Rs 4561.65 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 4944.25.

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Market cap of the IT firm slipped to Rs 26,086 crore.

A total of 1.34 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 62.25 crore. The stock has a low beta of 0.78, signalling low volatility in a year.

RSI of the IT firm stood at 59.4 signaling its neither oversold nor overbought on charts.

"Meeting of the Board of Directors (“Board”) of Netweb Technologies India Limited (“Company”) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 01, 2026, inter-alia, to consider, evaluate and if thought fit, approve, any and all proposals for raising of funds through issuance of any instrument(s) or security(ies), including equity shares, preference shares, fully or partly convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures along with warrants, any other equity based securities or any combination thereof, with or without green shoe option, in one or more tranches/issuances including, inter alia, by way of a qualified institutions placement, private placement, follow-on public offer, rights issue and/or any other method or combination thereof as may be permitted in accordance with applicable laws subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company and other regulatory and statutory approvals as may be required," said Netweb Technologies.

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Netweb Technologies India is in the business of "Computer Server", which includes transforming storage and computing with innovative Servers, Workstations, Storage, Cloud, HPC, AI and Big Data solutions.