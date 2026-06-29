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Hexaware Technologies shares gain 8% in early deals; here's why 

Hexaware Technologies shares gain 8% in early deals; here's why 

Shares of Hexaware Technologies rose 8% to Rs 534.25 today against the previous close of Rs 494.55. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 32,142 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jun 29, 2026 10:13 AM IST
Hexaware Technologies shares gain 8% in early deals; here's why Shares of Hexaware Technologies made a subdued market debut on February 19, 2025. The IT solutions firm listed at Rs 745.50 on the NSE.

Shares of Hexaware Technologies rose 8% in early deals on Monday after the IT solutions and services firm said that it has been named an Anthropic Authorized Reseller for Amazon Bedrock, joining a select group of companies worldwide authorised to resell Claude. 

Shares of Hexaware Technologies rose 8% to Rs 534.25 against the previous close of Rs 494.55. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 32,142 crore. 

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Total 1.97 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.30 crore. 

Under the agreement, Hexaware can sell, integrate, and support Claude models—directly to enterprise clients worldwide—deepening Hexaware’s commitment to delivering transformative, responsible AI solutions.

By bringing Claude directly to its clients, Hexaware is reinforcing its AI-first strategy and positioning itself to support the entire AI lifecycle, from model access and customization to implementation and managed services. 

Developed by Anthropic with a strong emphasis on safety, reliability, and enterprise-grade performance, Claude is designed to power mission-critical AI applications. Its advanced reasoning capabilities and large context window make it ideal for complex use cases across highly regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and retail—sectors where Hexaware brings extensive domain expertise and a strong global delivery network.

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Commenting on the development, Siddharth Dhar, President & Global Head – Digital IT Operations & AI at Hexaware, said, "This authorization underscores the strength of our foundational AI capabilities and the confidence our clients have in us. Claude’s safety-first architecture is particularly well-suited for highly regulated industries, and Hexaware combines deep industry expertise, engineering excellence, and global delivery scale to transform cutting-edge AI models into real-world business solutions."

Shares of Hexaware Technologies made a subdued market debut on February 19, 2025. The IT solutions firm listed at Rs 745.50 on the NSE, reflecting a 5.30% drop from its issue price of Rs 708 per share. In a similar vein, the software giant opened at a 3.25% discount at Rs 731 on the NSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 29, 2026 10:13 AM IST
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