Persistent Systems–Nagarro deal: Key questions answered

Persistent Systems Ltd has announced the acquisition of Germany-based IT services company Nagarro SE. The acquisition is intended to diversify Persistent's business across Europe and the Middle East, expand its presence in the manufacturing, retail and public services verticals, and add SAP and customer experience (CX) capabilities.

Here are the key frequently asked questions (FAQs) by investors:

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What is being announced?

Persistent has signed an agreement to combine with Nagarro, a Munich-headquartered digital engineering company, to form the Persistent × Nagarro Group. Persistent has secured an approximately 21 per cent stake in Nagarro through an agreement with its founding shareholder and is launching a voluntary public takeover offer for all remaining Nagarro shareholders. Nagarro's Management Board and Supervisory Board support the transaction and intend to recommend that shareholders accept the offer.

Why Nagarro, and why now?

The market for AI-led engineering and transformation is consolidating around a small number of partners with the scale, end-to-end offerings, AI platforms, and local presence to serve clients across every major industry. Persistent has consistently stated its intent to pursue a complementary acquisition in Europe. Nagarro delivers exactly that: a highly complementary business and a natural strategic fit that elevates the combined group into a global powerhouse in digital and AI-led engineering — a leap that would have taken years to achieve organically.

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What does the combination create?

The world's second-largest digital engineering company by revenue and India’s 7th-largest technology services company, with an annualized revenue run-rate of more than $2.9 billion.

A transatlantic presence with more than $1.7 billion of revenue from North America, more than $600 million from Europe, and over $400 million from the rest of the world.

At-scale verticals: more than $500 million each in BFSI, HLS, and TMT; more than $400 million in Industrial; more than $300 million in Consumer; and over $100 million in Public Sector and Education.

More than 46,000 employees and relationships with 350+ marquee clients, with an expanded partner ecosystem across hyperscalers, ISVs, frontier AI labs, and niche partners.

How does the offer process work, and when is closing expected?

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Nagarro is listed in Germany, so the transaction follows German and Indian regulatory requirements. BaFin, the German financial regulator, must review and approve the formal offer document before the offer can open to shareholders. For the transaction to proceed, shareholders holding at least 50 per cent plus one share of all outstanding Nagarro shares — including the stake Persistent already holds — must accept the offer. Closing is expected by Q4 CY26/Q1 CY27. Until then, Persistent and Nagarro operate as fully independent, separately managed companies.

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Meanwhile, shares of Persistent Systems Ltd tumbled 10.91 per cent to touch their one-year low of Rs 4,312.15 in Monday's trade.