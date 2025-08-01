Netweb Tech shares jump 13% as Q1 profit doubles; stock up 75% from 52-week low

Netweb Technologies shares surged 13 per cent in Friday’s trade after the provider of servers, storage, backup, and HPC solutions posted a 100 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 30.48 crore for Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 15.24 crore in the year-ago period.

The stock rose 13 per cent to hit a high of Rs 2,299.15 on BSE over its previous day’s closing of Rs 2,033.10 per share. At 1:41 pm, the scrip was trading 10.47 per cent higher at Rs 2,246. The stock is now 75 per cent off its 52-week low of Rs 1,278.85

Operating income for the quarter rose more than double to Rs 301.21 crore from Rs 149.32 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, Netweb Technologies reported.

Netweb Technologies' Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 44.8 crore, rising 127 per cent from Rs 19.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Commenting on the results, Sanjay Lodha, Chairman and Managing Director at Netweb Technologies said that the operating income grew by 101.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 301.21 crore, reflecting the robust demand environment and our continued focus on disciplined execution. Operating EBITDA rose by 127.2 per cent YoY, with a margin of 14.9 per cent. Profit after tax increased by 100 per cent YoY to Rs 30.4 crore, with a margin of 10.1 per cent, further validating the strength and scalability of our business model.

“In the quarter gone by, we successfully executed a large AI order in the critical defence sector. We firmly believe that a country's defence strength in today’s world is not just defined by its military firepower alone, but increasingly by its technological superiority,” Lodha said.

“In Q1 FY26, AI continued to be a major growth driver, contributing 29.0 per cent of operating revenue, with 300 per cent YoY growth. Reinforcing our progress in this space, we launched Skylus.ai in FY25; a unified, composable GPU orchestration platform that enables rapid deployment and optimization of AI infrastructure. Skylus.ai strengthens our capabilities in AI systems and contributes to India’s vision of becoming the AI factory of the world,” Lodha added.