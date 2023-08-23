Netweb Technology, Syrma SGS, Divgi, IKIO Lighting shares: Lock-in expiry dates for 37 stocks

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Ltd and IKIO Lighting Ltd are a few stocks, whose shareholder lock-in periods will end soon. SBFC Finance, Concord Biotech, Happiest Minds and Route Mobile will be some other stocks, whose lock-in periods will be lifted within a month. In total, 37 stocks will see expiry of their lock-in periods in the remainder of 2023. The list includes Netweb Technologies and the data is based on IPOs till August 18.

Recent market debutant Netweb Technologies' shareholder lock-in got expired on Wednesday, as per a report by Nuvama Institutional Equities. A total of 19 lakh Netweb Technologies shares were locked in, which accounted for 3 per cent of the total outstanding shares. As per Nuvama, Syrma SGS Tech shares will see 1 year lock-in expiry on August 25. A total of 4.22 crore Syrma SGS Tech shares are locked in, accounting for 24 per cent of the total outstanding shares.

Yatharth Hospital's one-month lock-in period will expire on September 1. A total of 30 lakh shares accounting for 3 per cent of total outstanding shares will be unlocked on that day. For Divgi TorqTransfer Systems, lock-in ends on September 11. A total of 64 lakh of these lock-in shares account for 21 per cent of the total outstanding Divgi TorqTransfer shares.

IKIO Lighting (September 11), SBFC Finance (September 11), Concord Biotech (September 13), Happiest Minds (September 15), Route Mobile (September 16), HMA Agro (September 27), Chemcon Speciality (September 29) and CAMS (September 29) are some other stocks, whose lock-in expiry is due next month.

For institutional investors such as banks and hedge funds, the lock-in period is usually one year. The period is six months for non-promoter individual investors, who buy shares through an IPO, brokerage Upstox 2022 note suggested. For an anchor investor, the period is usually longer than the other investors, it suggested.

