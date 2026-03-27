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NHPC shares in focus today as board clears fundraising via debt

NHPC shares in focus today as board clears fundraising via debt

NHPC shares closed at Rs 77.20 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 76,442 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Mar 27, 2026 9:14 AM IST
NHPC shares in focus today as board clears fundraising via debtNHPC share in focus

Shares of NHPC are in focus today after the PSU major said its board has approved the proposal regarding borrowing plan for raising of debt up to Rs 8,000 crore during FY 2026-27. 

NHPC shares closed at Rs 77.20 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 76,442 crore. 

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"The fund raising will be done via Secured/ Unsecured, Redeemable, Taxable, Non-cumulative, Non-Convertible Corporate Bonds in one or more series/tranches on private placement basis and/ or raising of term loans/ External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) in suitable tranches," said NHPC. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 27, 2026 9:14 AM IST
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