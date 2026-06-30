Why a weak monsoon may not hurt India's economy as much as before, Finance Ministry report explains

India's economy is becoming progressively less vulnerable to fluctuations in monsoon rainfall, even as this year's southwest monsoon has started on a weak note, according to the Department of Economic Affairs' Monthly Economic Review for June 2026.

The report says structural changes in the economy, wider irrigation coverage, improvements in farming practices and government efforts to build climate resilience have reduced the sensitivity of both agricultural output and overall economic growth to rainfall variability. As a result, India is now better placed to absorb weather-related shocks than in previous decades.

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The observation comes at a time when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast below-normal rainfall at 90% of the Long Period Average (LPA) for the 2026 southwest monsoon under emerging El Niño conditions. As of June 28, cumulative rainfall was 43% below the LPA, with nearly 74% of meteorological subdivisions reporting deficient or large-deficient rainfall.

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Despite these conditions, the report argues that the economy's dependence on monsoon rainfall has steadily declined over time.

Structural changes reduce weather risks

The review cites a recent CareEdge analysis showing that the marginal impact of rainfall deviations on both agricultural Gross Value Added (GVA) and overall GVA has moderated significantly over the past five decades. According to the report, this reflects the economy's structural transformation, expansion of irrigation infrastructure, adoption of improved agricultural practices and sustained government efforts to strengthen climate resilience.

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The report notes that these changes have made India's economic activity less dependent on rainfall than it was in earlier decades.

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Buffers remain supportive

The government also points to favourable conditions that could help cushion the impact of a weak monsoon on agriculture.

Reservoir storage levels, although 26.8% lower than a year ago, were still 5.7% above normal as of June 25, providing a comfortable irrigation buffer. Fertiliser availability also remains adequate, with stocks nearly three times the estimated requirement for June 2026, supporting agricultural activity during the ongoing kharif season.

In addition, combined wheat and rice stocks remain more than 4.4 times the prescribed buffer norm, helping reduce the risk of supply disruptions if crop production is affected.

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Challenges remain

While highlighting improved resilience, the report cautions that monsoon performance continues to be critical for agriculture.

Weak rainfall has already affected sowing activity. As of June 26, the total area under kharif cultivation was 22.7% lower than the corresponding period last year, with foodgrain sowing down 21.1%.

The report says the evolution and spatial distribution of rainfall during July and August will remain crucial for the agricultural outlook.

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Water conservation becomes the next priority

Looking ahead, the review says the increasing unpredictability of rainfall patterns calls for greater policy focus on water management. It recommends prioritising water conservation, including recycling and effective utilisation of allocations under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The report also advocates reorienting agricultural pricing policies to encourage climate-resilient crops while discouraging water-intensive cultivation, arguing that these measures will help India better withstand future climate-related disruptions.

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