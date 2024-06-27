scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Nifty, Nifty Bank, CPSE rejigs today; all eyes on NTPC, ITC, HDFC Bank, BEL, RIL shares

Feedback

Nifty, Nifty Bank, CPSE rejigs today; all eyes on NTPC, ITC, HDFC Bank, BEL, RIL shares

Bharti Airtel, NTPC Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, and ITC Ltd could attract net passive inflows to the tune of $36-$52 million due to adjustments.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Bharat Electronics Ltd, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd are expected to see net passive outflows of $14-77 million.  Bharat Electronics Ltd, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd are expected to see net passive outflows of $14-77 million. 

The NSE barometer Nifty, banking index Nifty Bank and CPSE index would be seeing adjustments today following the recent quarterly rejig, with dozens of stocks likely to see some action on expectations of likely passive inflows or outflows. Bharti Airtel, NTPC Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, and ITC Ltd could attract net passive inflows to the tune of $36-$52 million due to adjustments while others such as Bharat Electronics Ltd, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd are expected to see net passive outflows of $14-77 million. 

Kotak Mahindra Bank may cumulative passive inflows of $62 million. It could be followed by NTPC ($62 million), ITC ($36 million), and Bharti Airtel Ltd ($36 million), Abhilash Pagaria of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research said. HDFC Bank is seen losing $77 million in passive outflows. Bharat Electronics ($45 million), L&T ($25 million and RIL ($14 million) may also see passive outflows on index rejig. 

Among the CPSE constituents, Coal India Ltd, BEL, NHPC Ltd, ONGC Ltd, Cochin Shipyard, Power Grid, Oil India, NLC India, SJVN and NBCC could see some outflows due to fall in weights, as per Nuvama. NTPC would be the only index constituent to see passive inflows.  

Among Nifty Bank constituents, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank could see increased passive inflows on higher weightages. Bank of Baroda, AU Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank and Federal Bank could see insignificant outflows on decline in weights, as per Nuvama.

  

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 27, 2024, 7:35 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement