NLC India shares a buy? Momentum missing at Hind Copper; Trent's upside potential

Ruchit Jain, Head of Technical Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, on Thursday said NLC India could fare well in the short term, though the stock may witness some volatility after the recent rally. He said Hindustan Copper was showing a weak trend on technical charts and could be considered only on declines to the Rs 520-500 range. For Trent, Jain said in an exclusive interview with BTTV that the price-wise correction appeared to be over, but the Rs 4,400 resistance level would remain crucial.

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NLC India shares: Should one hold from a six-month timeframe?

On a query by a viewer Ravi Kalra, who held 1,000 shares at Rs 323 and has intention to hold the stock for six months, Jain said the investor should hold on to the scrip, especially after a phase of consolidation in the past few months. From February 2024 till March 2026, the stock was within a range for two years, only to see a breakout from Rs 300-320 resistance zone. The stock may continue to do well over the next few months, even as there could be volatility in the extreme near term after a two-month rally. Keep existing positions intact, Jain said.

Hind Copper shares: Does Fresh entry make sense?

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On a query by a viewer by Kamala, who wanted to know whether a fresh entry into Hind Copper makes sense, Jain advised the trader to refrain from entering the counter as volumes at higher levels are missing. The momentum readings too are not showing any positive traction, Jain said adding that Hind Copper stock may consolidate within a range. If the stock revisits Rs 525-520 range, one may take a fresh call. he said.

Trent a buy after recent fall?

On a query by a viewer, Gunjan from Jaipur, Jain said after a long uptrend, a correction from Rs 8,400-odd level in October 2024 to Rs 4,100 now, the scrip has fallen about 50 per cent. He said the price-wise correction phase looks over for Trent, as the lower-top lower-bottom structure has been negated. That said, more time-wise correction could be possible in the near term. If the stock moves past its 200-day moving average of Rs 4,400, a closing level Trent has not breached for long, it may signal a complete change in the trend. One can wait for the level to be breached first, before taking a buy call.

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