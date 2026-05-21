BT Closing Bell | Sensex slips 762 pts from day’s high, Nifty flat; Bajaj Finance, TechM lead index losers



Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty erased early gains to settle lower on Thursday as selling pressure in heavyweight stocks such as Bajaj Finance, Infosys and Tech Mahindra offset gains in IndiGo and Trent amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.

At close, the Sensex declined 135.03 points, or 0.18 per cent, to close at 75,183.36, falling 762 points from day’s high, while the Nifty edged down 4.30 points, or 0.02 per cent, to settle at 23,654.70.

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Top gainers & losers

Among Sensex constituents, Bajaj Finance emerged as the top loser, declining 1.74% to Rs 907.75. Tech Mahindra followed with a 1.44% fall, while HUL, Inofsys, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel fell 1.34%, 1.27%, 1.25% and 1.01%, respectively.

While stocks such as InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Trent and Bharat Electronics (BEL) were among the gainers on the 30-pack index, they rose up to 3.16%.

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