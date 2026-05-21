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BT Closing Bell | Sensex slips 762 pts from day’s high, Nifty flat; Bajaj Finance, TechM lead index losers

BT Closing Bell | Sensex slips 762 pts from day’s high, Nifty flat; Bajaj Finance, TechM lead index losers

Among Sensex constituents, Bajaj Finance emerged as the top loser, declining 1.74% to Rs 907.75. Tech Mahindra followed with a 1.44% fall.

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Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated May 21, 2026 3:52 PM IST
BT Closing Bell | Sensex slips 762 pts from day’s high, Nifty flat; Bajaj Finance, TechM lead index losersAt close, the Sensex declined 135.03 points, or 0.18 per cent, to close at 75,183.36, falling 762 points from day’s high. (Image: AI generated)


Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty erased early gains to settle lower on Thursday as selling pressure in heavyweight stocks such as Bajaj Finance, Infosys and Tech Mahindra offset gains in IndiGo and Trent amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.

At close, the Sensex declined 135.03 points, or 0.18 per cent, to close at 75,183.36, falling 762 points from day’s high, while the Nifty edged down 4.30 points, or 0.02 per cent, to settle at 23,654.70.

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Top gainers & losers

Among Sensex constituents, Bajaj Finance emerged as the top loser, declining 1.74% to Rs 907.75. Tech Mahindra followed with a 1.44% fall, while HUL, Inofsys, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel fell 1.34%, 1.27%, 1.25% and 1.01%, respectively.  

While stocks such as InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Trent and Bharat Electronics (BEL) were among the gainers on the 30-pack index, they rose up to 3.16%.

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Five stocks, namely Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever (HUL), contributed largely to the Sensex’s rise.  

Among sectoral indices, the BSE Information Technology (IT) index declined 0.53% to close at 28,156.89, while the BSE FMCG index dropped 0.42% to settle at 18,556.86.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 21, 2026 3:45 PM IST
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