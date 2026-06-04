NMDC, Premier Energies, KPR Mill: Top stock picks to trade — price targets, stop loss & more

Amid the rising volatility in the Indian stock markets, domestic brokerage firms have suggested select midcap stocks to trade on a positional basis. Based on the strong chart-patterns and technical parameters they have picked counters like Premier Energies, KPR Mills and NMDC. Here's what the brokerage firms have to say on these stocks:



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Premier Energies | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,137.50-1,223.50 | Stop Loss: Rs 981.40

The chart of Premier Energies is showing a bullish trendline breakout from a long-term downward sloping trendline. After retesting it should go further upwards. Price has again moved above all of the major moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. RSI is near the bullish zone around 63, reflecting strong momentum, which can move upwards in the short term. Volume expansion during the breakout phase adds credibility to the move. On sustaining above Rs 1,052 can keep the momentum intact towards Rs 1,137.50 and potentially higher levels, while immediate support now shifts to Rs 996. We recommend buying at current market price Rs 1,061.50 with short-term targets of Rs 1,137.50-1,223.30 and keep a stop loss at Rs 981.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities



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NDMC | Buy | Target Price: Rs 95.45-102 | Stop Loss: Rs 77

NMDC Ltd is witnessing a constructive setup on the weekly timeframe and is on the verge of a consolidation breakout. The price action continues to hold firm within a broad range, indicating steady accumulation. Despite intermittent volatility, the structure remains intact with higher base formation, suggesting readiness for an upward expansion once the breakout is confirmed. The outperformance highlights underlying strength and sustained institutional interest. On the support front, the Rs 77 zone remains at a critical level, as it coincides with the 200 DEMA and has consistently acted as a demand zone. The ability of the stock to sustain above this level reinforces the bullish structure and limits downside risk. Momentum indicators remain supportive, with RSI holding above the neutral mark, reflecting positive strength and continuation potential. From a positional trading standpoint, the setup offers a favourable risk-reward opportunity. Traders can consider maintaining a stop loss at Rs 77, while upside targets are placed at Rs 95-102. A sustained move above the immediate consolidation band is likely to trigger fresh momentum, paving the way for a gradual move towards the higher target levels.

Recommended by: IDBI Capital



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KPR Mill | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,077-1,132 | Stop Loss: Rs 948

The chart of KPR Mill is showing a bullish trendline breakout from a long-term downward channel. Price has moved above all major moving averages, indicating improving momentum and strengthening trend structure. The stock is sustaining above the key Rs 1,010 breakout zone, and if this level holds on a closing basis, the next major resistance is likely around Rs 1,077, which coincides with previous swing highs and psychological resistance. RSI is near the bullish zone around 61, reflecting strong momentum, although slightly overheated in the short term. Volume expansion during the breakout phase adds credibility to the move. On sustaining above Rs 1,077 can keep the momentum intact towards Rs 1,132 and potentially higher levels, while immediate support now shifts to Rs 967. We recommend to buy at current market price Rs 999 with short-term targets of Rs 1,077-1,132, and keep a stop-loss at Rs 948.

Recommended by: Canara Bank Securities