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IREDA, Ashok Leyland, SBI, Mazagon Dock, Narayana Hrudayalaya shares: Expert weighs in

IREDA, Ashok Leyland, SBI, Mazagon Dock, Narayana Hrudayalaya shares: Expert weighs in

MAZDOCK2,597.90(1.03%)

The market expert expects the recent uptrend in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to continue, with Rs 2,770 seen as a near-term supply level.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 1:21 PM IST
IREDA, Ashok Leyland, SBI, Mazagon Dock, Narayana Hrudayalaya shares: Expert weighs inThe expert said Narayana Hrudayalaya has reasonable valuations and disclosed that the stock is part of BNK Capital's long-term portfolio.

BNK Capital's Rachit Khandelwal sees the 24,100–24,150 range as an immediate support zone for benchmark Nifty50. In a recent interaction with Business Today, the market expert shared his views on select stocks, including Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA), while identifying Ashok Leyland Ltd and State Bank of India (SBI) as his preferred picks.

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Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Khandelwal expects the recent uptrend in Mazagon Dock to continue, with Rs 2,770 seen as a near-term supply level. A sustained move above this level could lead to further gains, he said.

For long-term investors, he suggested waiting for the stock to cross Rs 3,020 over the next one or two quarters. A move above that level could open the way for targets of Rs 3,460 and eventually Rs 3,800, according to Khandelwal.

Narayana Hrudayalaya

Khandelwal said Narayana Hrudayalaya has reasonable valuations and disclosed that the stock is part of BNK Capital's long-term portfolio.

He remains bullish on the counter from a medium-term perspective and sees potential for it to move towards Rs 2,080 and eventually Rs 2,400 in the long term.

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IREDA

IREDA has underperformed for more than a year, Khandelwal said. However, he advised existing investors against exiting the stock at current levels.

According to Khandelwal, a move above Rs 132, supported by the company's numbers or management commentary, could trigger an upside towards Rs 160. A sustained move beyond Rs 160 could take the stock towards Rs 224–240, he stated.

Ashok Leyland

For Ashok Leyland, Khandelwal recommended keeping a stop-loss at Rs 158. He sees a near-term target of Rs 194, while the stock could potentially move towards Rs 224 over the quarter.

State Bank of India

Khandelwal has set a stop-loss of Rs 998 for SBI. He sees Rs 1,098 as the first target, followed by Rs 1,160 by the end of the September series.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 27, 2026 1:20 PM IST
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