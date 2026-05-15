Moschip Tech shares: Do you own? Expert shares outlook, strategy on semiconductor stock

Shares of Moschip Technologies Ltd declined on Friday, falling 3.65 per cent to close at Rs 202.15 on the BSE, while before that, during market hours on the Business Today Television (BTTV) 'Daily Calls' show, Pradip Halder, Founder and CEO of PHD Capital, weighed in on the stock's future trajectory.

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Responding to a BTTV viewer, Vaishali, who asked for advice on averaging her position in the company. Having bought Moschip shares at the Rs 215 level, she sought clarity on the right price point to strategically add to her portfolio.

Addressing the query, Halder cautioned against adding shares at every minor dip. He pointed out that a drop of just Rs 10 (at the time, the stock was trading around Rs 205) from the buying price does not justify an immediate fresh investment.

Instead, he pinpointed the Rs 165 to Rs 170 range as the genuine value zone for the stock. He recommended waiting for a potential retracement to this specific band before committing additional capital to average the buy price.

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Taking a broader view of the sector, the PHD Capital founder remained optimistic about the fundamentals. He noted that the semiconductor theme holds long-term growth potential. However, Halder emphasised that the current overall environment is not entirely favourable for immediate momentum.

Investors should be prepared for a longer holding period, Halder advised, projecting a wait time of six to eight months for the setup to improve. For now, his advice to existing shareholders is to stay put and hold their positions, while strictly maintaining a stop-loss at the Rs 145 level to manage downside risk.



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(DISCLAIMER: The views/advice/suggestions expressed in the video are solely by market analysts & investment experts. Please consult your investment advisers before making any financial decisions.)