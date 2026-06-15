YES Bank shares climb 7% in two sessions; here's what analysts are saying

Shares of YES Bank Ltd extended their gains for a second consecutive session, rising 3.26 per cent to close at Rs 23.77. With this, the stock has advanced 6.93 per cent over the last two trading days and is up 9.24 per cent in the past six months.

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The private sector lender has been aggressively expanding its footprint. During the financial year ended March 2026 (FY26), YES Bank added 82 new branches as part of its plan to open 400 branches over the next four to five years.

On the earnings front, the bank posted a 44.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Net profit rose to Rs 1,068.42 crore from Rs 738.12 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net interest income (NII) grew 16 per cent YoY to Rs 2,637.7 crore in the March quarter, compared with Rs 2,276.36 crore in the same period a year earlier. Total income in Q4 FY26 increased marginally to Rs 9,381.07 crore from Rs 9,355.39 crore in Q4 FY25, while other income stood at Rs 1,730.17 crore.

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Asset quality also improved during the quarter. The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio declined to 1.3 per cent, or Rs 3,604.93 crore, at the end of Q4 FY26 from 1.6 per cent, or Rs 3,935.61 crore, a year ago. The net NPA ratio eased further to 0.2 per cent from 0.3 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, noted, "YES Bank is slowly but surely getting back on its feet after its near-collapse in 2020. Thanks to a major institutional bailout, they have cleaned up their books, kept bad loans tightly under control, and are successfully growing their retail and small business lending. However, the stock's market dynamics are tough. Because they had to issue a massive number of new shares to survive the crisis, the equity is heavily diluted. This creates a huge supply overhead, which keeps the stock stuck in a tight, sideways consolidation range."

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Singh added, "It is a slow-moving recovery story. The downside is fairly protected now, but it will require a lot of patience from anyone waiting for a major breakout."

According to AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "YES Bank's stock is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 22.2. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 24 could lead to an upside target of Rs 25.8 in the near term."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, observed, "Support will be at Rs 22 and resistance at Rs 24.3. A decisive move above Rs 24.3 level may trigger a further upside towards Rs 26. The expected trading range will be between Rs 22 and Rs 26 in the short term."