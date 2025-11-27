NSE, J&K govt sign MoU to boost SME fundraising through IPOs

National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Jammu and Kashmir government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote awareness among MSMEs in the Union Territory (UT) about raising funds through IPOs (initial public offerings) on NSE Emerge, the exchange's dedicated SME platform.

The MoU was exchanged on November 24, 2025, in Jammu by Arun Manhas, Director, Industries and Commerce (Jammu), Khalid Majeed, Director, Industries and Commerce (Kashmir) and Krishnan Iyer, Senior Vice-President of NSE, in the presence of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Under the agreement, NSE, with support from the J&K government, will conduct seminars, MSME camps, knowledge sessions, roadshows and workshops to guide enterprises across the UT on accessing capital markets and navigating the listing process.

Vikramjit Singh, Secretary, Industries and Commerce, said the collaboration aligns with the administration's efforts to build a conducive ecosystem for MSMEs and help them expand, gain visibility and attract global investment.

NSE's Chief Business Development Officer, Sriram Krishnan, noted that the partnership aims to support local MSMEs by offering an efficient capital-raising route and increasing their market visibility through public listing.

NSE Emerge currently hosts 690 listed companies from diverse sectors, which have collectively raised over Rs 20,759 crore. The combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of firms on the platform stands at around Rs 2,00,000 crore.