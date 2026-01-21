Suzlon Energy vs Inox Wind: Stock price crash, price targets, technicals and more

Shares of renewable energy companies Suzlon Energy and Inox Wind are in a downtrend with both hitting their 52-week lows in the current session. Suzlon Energy shares hit their 52-week low of Rs 45.45. In the previous session, the multibagger stock fell to a low of Rs 46.20 approaching its yearly low.

Shares of Inox Wind hit their 52-week low of Rs 104.80 today. This is the second session for Inox Wind hitting its 52 week low. On Tuesday, the energy stock fell to a low of Rs 107.50. Both renewable energy shares are oversold on charts with RSIs of 24.3 and 26.2, respectively. This means there are more sellers than buyers for both stocks on the bourses.

Shares of Suzlon Energy and Inox Wind have been facing selling pressure in both short term and the long term, indicate their simple moving averages.

Suzlon Energy and Inox Wind shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

However, on the brighter side, Suzlon Energy is debt free and Inox Wind has very low debt (0.38) on its books.

Suzlon and Inox Wind have five-year revenue CAGRs of 75.9% and 43.3%, respectively. While, Inox Wind delivered good profit growth of 29.5% CAGR over last five years, Suzlon Energy clocked a profit CAGR of 22.9% during the same period.

In the current session, Suzlon Energy shares fell 1.92% to Rs 45.45 against the previous close of Rs 46.34 on BSE. Market cap of the firm was lower at Rs 63,051 crore. Later, the stock closed 1.70% lower at Rs 45.55.

On the other hand, Inox Wind shares slipped nearly 3% to Rs Rs 104.80 against the previous close of Rs 108.05 on BSE. Market cap of the firm was Rs 18,224 crore. Later, the Inox Wind stock closed 2.73% lower at Rs 105.10.

Inox Wind share outlook

Axis Securities has a price target of Rs 190 on the Inox Wind stock.

"We assign a target P/E multiple of 29 times to our Sep’27 EPS estimate. After adjusting for the minority stake in Inox Green Energy Services Ltd and Resco Global (8%), we arrive at a TP of Rs 190/share," said the brokerage.

Systematix Institutional Equities has a price target of Rs 181 on the Inox Wind stock with a 'buy' call.

"Inox Wind is slated for growth as wind capacity addition gains momentum amid rising preference for RTC, firm power. We have a BUY rating on Inox Wind, which trades at 27x/17x FY26E/FY27E P/E. Monitoring the execution pace and EPC completions remain crucial, given that customer site readiness to accept equipment deliveries is emerging as a bottleneck," said the brokerage.

Suzlon Energy share outlook

Motilal Oswal has a buy call on the stock with a price target of Rs 74.

The brokerage believes at the current price, the risk-reward is favourable for Suzlon Energy.

"With the current order book of ~6.5GW, SUEL has full coverage of our estimated WTG deliveries for 2HFY26/FY27 of 1.5GW/3.4GW and ~38% of our estimated 4GW deliveries in FY28," said MOSL.

"The management expects India wind installations to reach 6GW by the end of FY26 and 8GW/10GW in FY27/FY28, giving wind OEMs a strong runway for growth. With 3.9GW of wind capacity already installed in 8MFY26 (total wind capacity now at 54GW at November 2025 end) and installations expected to accelerate after monsoon, 6GW in FY26 is achievable," added Motilal Oswal.

Nuvama Institutional Equities, which has a hold rating along with a price target of Rs 60, expects execution of 740MW in Q3FY26 as H1FY26 performance exudes optimism to deliver a good execution number. Q3 margins are expected to be around 18 per cent. Further execution ramp up and margin remain key monitorables going forward.

JM Financial has a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 70 on the Suzlon Energy stock.

The brokerage expects Suzlon’s revenue to rise 34 per cent YoY on account of higher dispatches. "We expect dispatches to be at 570MW with an increase in Ebitda due to operating leverage," it added.

According to JM Financial, Suzlon has increased its manufacturing capacity from 3GW to 4.5GW and plans to add three new smart blade plants in Gujarat, Karnataka, and a location yet to be announced. "The company’s robust order book stands at 6.2GW, with strong expectations for future orders arising from around 40GW of recently signed renewable power purchase agreements, most of which are hybrid projects including wind energy," the brokerage said.

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.

Inox Wind Limited (IWL) is India’s leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, Utilities, PSUs & Corporate investors. IWL is a part of the US$ 12 BN INOXGFL Group which has a legacy of over nine decades and is primarily focused on two business verticals - chemicals and renewable energy.