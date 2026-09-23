"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Equity Shares of the following company (NSE) shall be admitted for trading on the Capital Market Segment of the Exchange under 'Permitted to Trade' category w.e.f. September 24, 2026. The company admitted for dealing under 'Permitted to trade' do not execute the listing agreement with Exchange and therefore do not provide the full disclosures," the circular stated.

NSE's shares are also scheduled to debut on BSE Ltd on September 24 following the completion of its Rs 22,568.94-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO was subscribed 5.69 times by the close of bidding on September 21, receiving bids for 50.40 crore shares against 8.86 crore shares on offer. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) accounted for the highest subscription among the investor categories, with their portion subscribed 12.68 times.

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The QIB segment received bids for 31.97 crore shares against 2.52 crore shares reserved for the category. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 6.54 times, with bids for 12.36 crore shares against 1.89 crore shares on offer.

The retail portion was subscribed 1.35 times, receiving bids for 5.96 crore shares against 4.41 crore shares reserved for the category. The employee portion was subscribed 2.36 times, with bids for 10.22 lakh shares against 4.33 lakh shares reserved.

On the financial front, NSE's revenue from operations stood at Rs 16,601.31 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 17,140.68 crore in FY25 and Rs 14,780.01 crore in FY24.

Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 10,302.06 crore in FY26, down from Rs 12,187.69 crore in FY25. Operating EBITDA declined to Rs 11,097.90 crore from Rs 12,646.88 crore during the same period.

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The operating EBITDA margin stood at 66.85 per cent in FY26, compared with 73.78 per cent in FY25. PAT margin was 50.98 per cent, against 55.30 per cent a year earlier.