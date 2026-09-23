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NSE shares to be admitted for trading on Metropolitan Stock Exchange

NSE shares to be admitted for trading on Metropolitan Stock Exchange

BSE3,270.70(1.10%)

The Metropolitan Stock Exchange said NSE shares would be admitted for dealing on its capital market segment under the category with effect from Thursday.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 6:49 PM IST
NSE shares to be admitted for trading on Metropolitan Stock ExchangeNSE's shares are scheduled to debut on BSE on September 24 following the completion of its Rs 22,568.94-crore initial public offering (IPO).

Shares of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) will be admitted for trading on the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI) under the 'Permitted-to-Trade' category from September 24, according to a circular issued by the exchange on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Stock Exchange said NSE shares would be admitted for dealing on its capital market segment under the category with effect from Thursday.

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"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Equity Shares of the following company (NSE) shall be admitted for trading on the Capital Market Segment of the Exchange under 'Permitted to Trade' category w.e.f. September 24, 2026. The company admitted for dealing under 'Permitted to trade' do not execute the listing agreement with Exchange and therefore do not provide the full disclosures," the circular stated.

NSE's shares are also scheduled to debut on BSE Ltd on September 24 following the completion of its Rs 22,568.94-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO was subscribed 5.69 times by the close of bidding on September 21, receiving bids for 50.40 crore shares against 8.86 crore shares on offer. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) accounted for the highest subscription among the investor categories, with their portion subscribed 12.68 times.

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The QIB segment received bids for 31.97 crore shares against 2.52 crore shares reserved for the category. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 6.54 times, with bids for 12.36 crore shares against 1.89 crore shares on offer.

The retail portion was subscribed 1.35 times, receiving bids for 5.96 crore shares against 4.41 crore shares reserved for the category. The employee portion was subscribed 2.36 times, with bids for 10.22 lakh shares against 4.33 lakh shares reserved.

On the financial front, NSE's revenue from operations stood at Rs 16,601.31 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 17,140.68 crore in FY25 and Rs 14,780.01 crore in FY24.

Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 10,302.06 crore in FY26, down from Rs 12,187.69 crore in FY25. Operating EBITDA declined to Rs 11,097.90 crore from Rs 12,646.88 crore during the same period.

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The operating EBITDA margin stood at 66.85 per cent in FY26, compared with 73.78 per cent in FY25. PAT margin was 50.98 per cent, against 55.30 per cent a year earlier.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 23, 2026 3:51 PM IST
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