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Ola Electric shares jump nearly 11% today; what analysts say

Ola Electric shares jump nearly 11% today; what analysts say

OLAELEC41.55(9.98%)

At the end of last month, the pure-play electric vehicle (EV) maker opened bookings for its S1Z electric scooter range, with prices starting at Rs 79,999. The company has positioned the S1Z as its most accessible scooter range.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 3:56 PM IST
Ola Electric shares jump nearly 11% today; what analysts sayOla Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said the S1Z is the company's first scooter range powered by its indigenous Bharat Cell LFP technology.

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd gained in Wednesday's trade, surging 12.49 per cent to hit a high of Rs 42.50. The stock eventually settled 10.93 per cent higher at Rs 41.91. At this level, it has rallied 79.41 per cent over the last six months but remains down 28.03 per cent over the last 12 months.

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At the end of last month, the pure-play electric vehicle (EV) maker opened bookings for its S1Z electric scooter range, with prices starting at Rs 79,999. The company has positioned the S1Z as its most accessible scooter range.

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said the S1Z is the company's first scooter range powered by its indigenous Bharat Cell LFP technology. According to the company, the cells have been developed at its Battery Innovation Centre and are manufactured at its Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu.

"The S1Z is the first scooter range in India powered by our indigenous Bharat Cell LFP technology, developed at our Battery Innovation Centre, and manufactured at our Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu. Our cells are fully built by Ola, with 426 patents to back them. This is the beginning of a new era in electric vehicles with LFP cells, that will address the largest segment of this market," Aggarwal said.

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He added that battery costs account for a significant portion of an EV's overall cost and said Ola Electric's in-house LFP cell manufacturing would help reduce this cost. The company claims the S1Z offers a range of up to 301 km under IDC testing.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, noted that the company's ability to improve revenue and profitability would remain important for its medium- to long-term prospects.

"Ola Electric remains a calculated risk at present. The key is to see how the company improves its revenue parameters and profitability, which will be crucial for its medium- to long-term prospects. Investors with a high-risk appetite can continue to hold the stock," he added.

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Master Capital Services, said, "From a technical standpoint, existing investors can hold on to the stock until it holds above Rs 34. Fresh positions should only be considered if the counter sustains above Rs 41. Once it trades above Rs 41 level, one can expect a target of Rs 60-62-odd level. On the lower side, Rs 34 would act as immediate support."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 23, 2026 10:01 AM IST
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