scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

NSE says technical glitch affected online risk management system

Online risk management system was unavailable and hence market functioning could not continue normally, NSE said

NSE said the instability of all their links from both the telecom service providers did not impact their trading system NSE said the instability of all their links from both the telecom service providers did not impact their trading system

India's largest bourse NSE on Thursday said the technical glitch affected the online risk management system leading to the shutdown of trading on the exchange.

NSE said the instability of all their links from both the telecom service providers did not impact their trading system. However, online risk management system was unavailable and hence market functioning could not continue normally, the bourse said in a series of tweets today.

Trading on NSE was halted from 11:40 am to 3:30 pm due to the technical glitch. Trading resumed at 3:45 pm till 5 pm on the bourse.  BSE which had normal functioning yesterday also saw extension of trading hours till 5 pm.

Trading hours on NSE, BSE extended till 5 pm today

Meanwhile, capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has advised National Stock exchange (NSE) to carry out a "detailed root cause analysis of the trading halt" witnessed at the stock exchange on Wednesday. The regulator also sought an explanation from NSE as to why trading was not migrated to the disaster recovery site.   

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos