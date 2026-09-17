BSE’s re-rating, and the correction after

Pointing to BSE’s dramatic wealth creation over the past five years, Shah said the stock had moved from roughly 'four fifty, five hundred or maybe below that to 'four thousand, five thousand also,' before seeing some correction. That pullback, he suggested, was linked to fears around cash-market inflows slowing and speculative volumes shifting toward MCX.

The comment captures the market’s recent dilemma well: exchange valuations are highly sensitive to turnover trends, product mix and regulatory shifts. When volumes migrate across segments, investor expectations can reset quickly.

Advertisement

NSE’s scale advantage remains hard to ignore

Even so, Shah made it clear that NSE’s larger footprint gives it a structural edge. “NSE happens to be a larger player, a bigger kind of an exchange with reach and all that,” he said, underlining the exchange’s dominance in India’s trading ecosystem.

The background to that assessment is important.

No binary trade in India’s exchange story

Shah stopped short of framing the opportunity as a winner-takes-all contest. “BSE has its own part to play, NSE has its own part to play,” he said, adding that he would “not be biased towards any one of them.”

That is perhaps the most important takeaway for investors. While NSE may command greater scale, BSE’s own evolution, product relevance and past re-rating show that the exchange business in India is no longer a one-horse race in investor imagination.

Advertisement

The bigger market bet

Ultimately, Shah reduced the debate to a simpler macro truth: “If Indian equity markets have to perform, then NSE and BSE will also perform.” In other words, the real driver may be less about choosing one exchange over the other and more about backing the continued rise of India’s capital markets, where both institutions remain deeply embedded.