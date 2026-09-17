NSE vs BSE valuation: Does NSE’s larger scale give it an edge?
NSE vs BSE valuation: Does NSE’s larger scale give it an edge?
Shah’s remarks are significant because they come at a time when exchange stocks are increasingly being viewed not just as financial infrastructure plays, but as direct bets on India’s expanding retail participation, trading volumes and market formalisation.
He noted BSE’s sharp re-rating over the past five years, followed by a correction amid concerns over cash-market volumes and speculative activity shifting to MCX.
As India’s exchange landscape comes under sharper investor scrutiny amid the National Stock Exchange’s public market debut, Gaurang Shah, Senior Vice President at Geojit Financial Services has struck a notably balanced note on the valuation debate between BSE and NSE. His core message: investors may compare multiples and market positioning, but both exchanges remain credible long-term proxies for the growth of Indian capital markets.
Shah’s remarks are significant because they come at a time when exchange stocks are increasingly being viewed not just as financial infrastructure plays, but as direct bets on India’s expanding retail participation, trading volumes and market formalisation.
BSE’s re-rating, and the correction after
Pointing to BSE’s dramatic wealth creation over the past five years, Shah said the stock had moved from roughly 'four fifty, five hundred or maybe below that to 'four thousand, five thousand also,' before seeing some correction. That pullback, he suggested, was linked to fears around cash-market inflows slowing and speculative volumes shifting toward MCX.
The comment captures the market’s recent dilemma well: exchange valuations are highly sensitive to turnover trends, product mix and regulatory shifts. When volumes migrate across segments, investor expectations can reset quickly.
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NSE’s scale advantage remains hard to ignore
Even so, Shah made it clear that NSE’s larger footprint gives it a structural edge. “NSE happens to be a larger player, a bigger kind of an exchange with reach and all that,” he said, underlining the exchange’s dominance in India’s trading ecosystem.
The background to that assessment is important.
No binary trade in India’s exchange story
Shah stopped short of framing the opportunity as a winner-takes-all contest. “BSE has its own part to play, NSE has its own part to play,” he said, adding that he would “not be biased towards any one of them.”
That is perhaps the most important takeaway for investors. While NSE may command greater scale, BSE’s own evolution, product relevance and past re-rating show that the exchange business in India is no longer a one-horse race in investor imagination.
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The bigger market bet
Ultimately, Shah reduced the debate to a simpler macro truth: “If Indian equity markets have to perform, then NSE and BSE will also perform.” In other words, the real driver may be less about choosing one exchange over the other and more about backing the continued rise of India’s capital markets, where both institutions remain deeply embedded.
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