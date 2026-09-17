NSE reported a 13% year-on-year rise in topline to Rs 4,560 crore in Q1FY27. Its asset-light and scalable business model, combined with its dominant market position, has enabled the exchange to maintain strong profitability, with EBITDA and adjusted PAT margins at 78% and 67%, respectively.

The exchange continues to maintain a commanding position across India's equity and derivatives markets. As of Q1FY27, NSE accounted for 93.1% of the cash equity market, 99.7% of equity futures and 68.5% of equity options. It had more than 132 million registered investors and 3,005 listed entities, while its technology infrastructure processed around 13 billion messages a day.

NSE's clearing and settlement ecosystem also remains a key strength. NSE Clearing Ltd, its wholly owned subsidiary, maintained the mandated core Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF) corpus of Rs 10,500 crore as of December 2024, underscoring the resilience of its clearing and settlement framework.

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At the upper price band of Rs 1,785 per share, NSE is valued at around 42 times its FY26 adjusted earnings per share on a post-issue basis. The valuation is lower than that of its peer, according to the brokerage.

The brokerage believes NSE's dominant position in India's equity and derivatives markets gives it significant competitive advantages. Its extensive investor base, strong network effects and scalable technology infrastructure provide a strong foundation for long-term growth.

The exchange's asset-light business model further supports high margins and strong cash generation. At the same time, rising participation in capital markets and the increasing financialisation of household savings are expected to provide a sustained growth runway for NSE.

The brokerage has assigned a 'SUBSCRIBE' rating to the NSE IPO for medium- to long-term investors.

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Key strengths

NSE's leadership position gives it access to one of India's most liquid and rapidly expanding financial markets, benefiting all stakeholders across the capital-market ecosystem. Its scale and market position also allow it to benefit from India's structural growth and generate strong network effects.

The NSE brand is closely associated with trust, efficiency and transparency across its trading, clearing, settlement and market-supervision functions. Its technology platform has been designed for scale and resilience, allowing the exchange to handle rapidly rising trading volumes and market participation.

The combination of scale, growth, profitability and sustained cash generation further strengthens NSE's investment case. The exchange is also backed by an experienced management team focused on maintaining strong corporate governance standards.

Growth strategy

Going ahead, NSE plans to continue playing a key role in capital formation across asset classes by attracting new issuers and investors. It also aims to maintain transparent, orderly and fair access for market participants while strengthening investor confidence and supporting sustainable growth in India's capital markets.

Technology investment and continuous modernisation remain central to the exchange's strategy. NSE plans to drive market innovation, diversify its business and introduce new products to automate and organise India's expanding financial markets.

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The exchange also intends to strengthen investor trust, promote responsible investing and expand financial inclusion. Its strategy includes forging global partnerships and collaborations, including building a presence in GIFT City and the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), which it sees as a potential gateway to global markets.

NSE is also looking to expand its data monetisation opportunities through a comprehensive market-data ecosystem and build a strategic offshore presence to tap global growth opportunities.

The combination of market dominance, high margins, an asset-light operating model, strong technology infrastructure and India's long-term financialisation trend provides NSE with multiple avenues for sustained growth, supporting the brokerage's positive medium- to long-term view on the IPO.





