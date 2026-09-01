NTPC, GAIL, Gujarat Pipavav, TBZ, Triveni Turbine among 13 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow

NTPC had earlier announced a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per share. Wednesday is also the record date for determining eligible shareholders. Investors whose names appear on the company's registrar at the end of the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend. The actual payment will be made on September 26.

GAIL

GAIL had announced a final dividend of 50 paise per share. Tomorrow would also be the record date for the dividend. The dividend will be paid on September 26.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri

Tribhovandas Bhimji had announced a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share. The record date for the same is tomorrow. The actual dividend will be paid on October 09.

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Gujarat Pipavav Port

Gujarat Pipavav had announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share. Investors whose names appear on the company's registrar at the end of the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend. The actual payment will be made on October 9.

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller had announced a final dividend of Rs 1 per share. Tomorrow would also be the record date for the dividend. The dividend will be paid on October 9.

Magna Electro Castings

Magna Electro had announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share. Tomorrow would also be the record date for the dividend. The dividend will be paid on October 9.

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Others

Triveni Turbine Ltd (Rs 2 per share), Chemfab Alkalis Ltd (Rs 1.25 per share), Black Rose Industries Ltd (Rs 1.25 per share), Compucom Software Ltd (Re 0.25 per share), Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd (Rs 4 per share), India Glycols Ltd and Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd (Rs 100 per share, including a dividend of Rs 40 and a special dividend of Rs 60) are some other stocks turning ex-date for dividend tomorrow.