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NTPC, GAIL, Gujarat Pipavav, TBZ, Triveni Turbine among 13 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow

NTPC, GAIL, Gujarat Pipavav, TBZ, Triveni Turbine among 13 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow

NTPC327.75(0.11%)

Magna Electro Castings Ltd (Rs 5 per share), Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd (Rs 40 per share dividend and Rs 60 per share special dividend) are some other stocks turning ex-date for dividend tomorrow.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 5:19 PM IST
NTPC, GAIL, Gujarat Pipavav, TBZ, Triveni Turbine among 13 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd will turn ex-dividend tomorrow. The company had earlier announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.

NTPC Ltd, GAIL Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Ltd, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd (TBZ), Triveni Turbine, Chemfab Alkalis Ltd, Black Rose Industries Ltd, Compucom Software Ltd, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd, India Glycols Ltd and Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd are among a dozen stocks, which will turn ex-date for dividends on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. Few others counter trading ex-dividend counters tomorrow included Magna Electro Castings Ltd, and Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd.

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NTPC

NTPC had earlier announced a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per share. Wednesday is also the record date for determining eligible shareholders. Investors whose names appear on the company's registrar at the end of the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend. The actual payment will be made on September 26.

GAIL

GAIL had announced a final dividend of 50 paise per share. Tomorrow would also be the record date for the dividend. The dividend will be paid on September 26.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri

Tribhovandas Bhimji had announced a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share. The record date for the same is tomorrow. The actual dividend will be paid on October 09.

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Gujarat Pipavav Port

Gujarat Pipavav had announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share.  Investors whose names appear on the company's registrar at the end of the record date will be eligible to receive the dividend. The actual payment will be made on October 9.

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller had announced a final dividend of Rs 1 per share. Tomorrow would also be the record date for the dividend. The dividend will be paid on October 9.

Magna Electro Castings

Magna Electro had announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share. Tomorrow would also be the record date for the dividend. The dividend will be paid on October 9.

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Others

Triveni Turbine Ltd (Rs 2 per share), Chemfab Alkalis Ltd (Rs 1.25 per share), Black Rose Industries Ltd (Rs 1.25 per share), Compucom Software Ltd (Re 0.25 per share), Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Ltd (Rs 4 per share), India Glycols Ltd and Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd (Rs 100 per share, including a dividend of Rs 40 and a special dividend of Rs 60) are some other stocks turning ex-date for dividend tomorrow.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 1, 2026 5:19 PM IST
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