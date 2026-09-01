Sugar stocks: Why Balrampur Chini, Bajaj Hindusthan, Dwarikesh Sugar, others are falling today

Among other counters, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd declined 6.88 per cent, Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd fell 5.96 per cent, and Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd was down 5.35 per cent.

The government has reduced the stock holding limit for sugar dealers from 4,000 quintals to 2,000 quintals. The revised limit will be effective from September 15, 2026, to November 30, 2026.

According to a release by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, sugar dealers will not be allowed to hold any stock for more than 30 days from the date of receipt. They will also not be permitted to hold more than 2,000 quintals of sugar at any time and at any location across the country.

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However, the existing limit of 4,000 quintals will continue to apply to Kolkata and its extended metropolitan areas. The government said this exception has been retained considering the region's specific market requirements, as Kolkata sources sugar from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra and supplies it to eastern India, including the North-Eastern region.

The government said the measure is aimed at curbing hoarding, discouraging speculative trading and preventing excessive accumulation of sugar stocks. It added that the move would facilitate the orderly movement of sugar through the supply chain and ensure continuous availability of sugar to consumers at reasonable prices.

Before this, sugar counters had seen a sharp uptick recently amid firm sugar prices, concerns over sugarcane availability and a recent government decision to tighten inventory limits for bulk consumers.

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Effective September 1, 2026, bulk consumers -- including bakeries, beverage manufacturers and food processing companies -- are required to limit their sugar stocks to a maximum of 15 days' requirement.