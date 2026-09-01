On Business Today Television’s market show, Angel One's technical analyst Hitesh Rathi argued that despite the steep correction, Happiest Minds is showing signs of a possible medium-term base formation. His view comes as investors assess the implications of ITC Infotech’s planned acquisition and merger with the Bengaluru-based IT services company.

The broader market reaction has been telling. While ITC gained after the announcement, Happiest Minds came under pressure, suggesting investors are still recalibrating expectations around valuation, ownership changes and the integration roadmap. That divergence has made the stock one of the more closely watched counters in the IT pack.

A stock that has destroyed wealth — so far

Rathi did not underplay the damage already done. “Since 2021, the stock hasn’t delivered any returns for its investors,” he said, noting that Happiest Minds has fallen from around Rs 1,500 to nearly Rs 400 — a drawdown of roughly 70-75% from peak levels.

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That long stretch of underperformance matters because it frames the current bounce attempt. For investors trapped at much higher levels, including those with purchase prices far above the current market price, any recovery thesis must first overcome years of value erosion and weak sentiment.

Why the Rs 330-340 zone matters

Even so, Rathi said the charts are beginning to show a more constructive pattern. According to him, the stock has built strong support in the Rs 330-340 band, where it has formed a bullish double-bottom retest. He also pointed to a “W pattern breakout” on the daily chart, a formation traders often read as an early reversal signal.

His takeaway: the current correction can be used to accumulate, but only with discipline. “This current fall… can be utilized as a trigger to accumulate the stock at current levels,” he said, while recommending a strict medium-term stop loss in the Rs 330-335 range.

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What investors should watch now

For the market, the next move in Happiest Minds will likely hinge on whether technical support holds as deal-related sentiment settles. If the Rs 330-340 zone remains intact, traders may begin to price in a recovery trade. But if that floor cracks, the recent optimism around a chart-based turnaround could quickly fade.

For now, the message is clear: this is not a clean turnaround story yet, but neither is it an automatic exit call. The stock remains a high-risk, technically sensitive play in the wake of a transformative corporate deal.