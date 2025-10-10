NTPC Green Energy shares in focus today on inking MoU for solar parks, more details 

Shares of NTPC Green Energy Limited are in focus today after NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL, a wholly owned subsidiary of the firm inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Govt of Gujarat for development of solar parks and projects with a cumulative capacity of 10 GW and wind projects of 5 GW in the state.

Shares of NTPC Green Energy ended 0.41% lower at Rs 98.15 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 82,704 crore. The stock saw a turnover of Rs 3.09 crore on BSE.

NTPC Green Energy said the MoU was exchanged on 9th Oct’2025 during the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference held at Mehsana, Gujarat.

The stock of the state-run renewable energy company was listed at Rs 111.60 on BSE on November 27, 2024, a premium of 3.33 per cent over its issue price of Rs 108. Similarly, the stock started its maiden trading session with a premium of 3.24 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 111.50 on NSE.

The IPO of Delhi-based NTPC Green Energy was open from November 19-22. The company raised a total of Rs 10,000 crore, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 92,59,25,926 equity shares. The company offered its shares in the price band of Rs 102-108 per share with a lot size of 138 shares. The issue was subscribed merely 2.42 times.