Nvidia shares get 60% target cut! What should Indian stock investors know

In a November 9 note, Shriram Finance noted that chip or material providers to data centres, including Nvidia, have been broadly repriced amid discussions around the moratorium narrative emerging from Texas. This follows the US election outcome, which saw a Democratic sweep and raised questions over the AI buildout.

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Shriram Finance said markets used the Texas results as a signal about the regulatory outlook for US data-centre construction as a whole. This points to the 2028 channel, with a multi-year physical buildout being repriced for the risk of a less supportive regime after 2028.

Nomura feels a federal AI data-centre moratorium is unlikely, but a "temporary pause" at the state level is possible. It said mainstream Democrats are not opposed to AI itself.

In Texas and Georgia, candidates who campaigned on a "temporary pause" won, while in Ohio, candidates from both parties backed conditional approval. No governor-elect in major data-centre states has pledged a permanent ban; permanent bans exist only in some local ballot measures, Nomura said.

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Nvidia's downgrade comes as 2027 data-centre forecasts are being delayed amid a recent lack of visibility. This could accelerate the reverse AI trade, which has benefitted India of late with foreign inflows touching Rs 60,698 crore in November so far.

Supply issues are largely behind a potential downside, alongside softening demand, Braid reportedly said.

$NVDA | Baird 𝗱𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲𝘀 NVIDIA Corporation from Outperform to 𝗡𝗲𝘂𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹, cuts PT to $𝟮𝟬𝟬 from $𝟱𝟬𝟬, 'Icarus' Rise and Fall; Company Will be Fine' Analyst flags delayed 2027 data-center forecasts, supply issues, potential demand softening, order-cut risks, and CEO-tenure uncertainty. — Hardik Shah (@AIStockSavvy) November 11, 2026

"While H300 lead times remain stretched and demand well exceeds supply, timing risks exist around potential pre-emptive order cuts from risk channels, with exposure estimated at 10-30 per cent. Finally, uncertainties related to CEO tenure into 2027 also support our trading range views on the stock near term. Neutral-rated," Baird reportedly said.