Nvidia shares get 60% target cut! What should Indian stock investors know

NVIDIA, which is spearheading the global artificial intelligence (AI) race and was the first publicly listed company to hit the $5 trillion mark in October 2025, has reportedly received a 60 per cent target cut, with Baird downgrading the stock to 'Neutral' from 'Outperform' on Wednesday. AI hyperscaler capex could slow to 40 per cent growth or slightly less in 2027, it warned, as it cut its target on Nvidia to $200 from $500 earlier. The revised target still suggested a potential 18.48 per cent upside over the prevailing price of $168.80 per share.
The downgrade comes at a time when Nvidia shares have plunged 17 per cent in the past week, taking their monthly decline to 25 per cent. The fall has coincided with controversy after Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, on November 8, admitted to being unfaithful in his marriage, effectively confirming a series of reports linking him romantically with a woman identified as a suspected Chinese spy, whose company bought chips from Nvidia.