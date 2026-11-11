TVS Motor expands global portfolio with Callisto 110 launch in Istanbul

TVS Motor Company Ltd has expanded its international product portfolio with the launch of its TVS Callisto 110 scooter in Istanbul, Türkiye, in partnership with local distributor Uğur Motorlu Araçlar. The launch marks another step in the company's efforts to strengthen its presence in international markets and expand its mobility offerings.
The TVS Callisto 110 is powered by a 113.3cc fuel-injected engine paired with a CVTi automatic transmission. It features an Integrated Starter Generator for silent starting and next-generation Stop-Go technology, which the company said is designed to improve fuel efficiency by 10% by switching off the engine during brief stops.