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TVS Motor expands global portfolio with Callisto 110 launch in Istanbul

TVS Motor expands global portfolio with Callisto 110 launch in Istanbul

TVSMOTOR4,454.50(0.56%)

The TVS Callisto 110 will be available in three colour options, blue, white and red, at a starting price of 132,600 Turkish lira.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 3:55 PM IST
TVS Motor expands global portfolio with Callisto 110 launch in IstanbulCommenting on the launch in Türkiye, Peyman Kargar, President of International Business at TVS Motor Company, said, "Türkiye is an important market in our international growth journey and we are pleased to introduce the TVS Callisto."

TVS Motor Company Ltd has expanded its international product portfolio with the launch of its TVS Callisto 110 scooter in Istanbul, Türkiye, in partnership with local distributor Uğur Motorlu Araçlar. The launch marks another step in the company's efforts to strengthen its presence in international markets and expand its mobility offerings.

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The TVS Callisto 110 is powered by a 113.3cc fuel-injected engine paired with a CVTi automatic transmission. It features an Integrated Starter Generator for silent starting and next-generation Stop-Go technology, which the company said is designed to improve fuel efficiency by 10% by switching off the engine during brief stops.

TVS Motor Company shares closed at Rs 4,560 on Wednesday, gaining 1.54% from their previous close of Rs 4,491. The stock touched a high of Rs 4,636 during the trading session.

Commenting on the launch in Türkiye, Peyman Kargar, President of International Business at TVS Motor Company, said, "Turkiye is an important market in our international growth journey and we are pleased to introduce the TVS Callisto."

He added that the product had been developed around the requirements of everyday urban riders, combining performance, comfort and modern design. The company said the launch would strengthen its engagement with customers while supporting its long-term growth plans in the region.

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The launch event in Istanbul brought together more than 50 attendees, including automobile enthusiasts and representatives from TVS Motor Company and Uğur Motorlu Araclar.

The scooter comes with a long seat, increased legroom, 12-inch alloy wheels and three-step adjustable rear shock absorbers. It also features a 33-litre under-seat storage compartment that can accommodate two half-face helmets, along with front-facing fuel filling, an all-in-one lock system and a glove box with mobile charging.

The TVS Callisto 110 will be available in three colour options, blue, white and red, at a starting price of 132,600 Turkish lira.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Nov 11, 2026 3:55 PM IST
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