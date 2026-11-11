Mutual fund SIP inflows slip marginally to Rs 32,160 crore in October; equity inflows fall 14%

Meanwhile, equity mutual fund inflows declined around 14 per cent MoM to Rs 32,994 crore in October from Rs 38,306 crore in September.

Among equity mutual fund categories, large-and-midcap funds witnessed a sharp increase in inflows, attracting Rs 8,484 crore in October compared with Rs 4,271 crore in September, registering a near 99 per cent rise.

In contrast, smallcap fund inflows declined 29 per cent MoM to Rs 6,407 crore from Rs 9,038 crore in September. Midcap fund inflows also fell around 38 per cent to Rs 4,892 crore from Rs 7,835 crore during the same period.

Mutual fund industry's AUM

The mutual fund industry's net assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 83.39 lakh crore in October, compared with Rs 82.64 lakh crore in September. The average assets under management (AAUM) for October stood at Rs 85.18 lakh crore.

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The industry added 15.80 lakh net folios during October, taking the total number of mutual fund folios to 28.78 crore, compared with 28.62 crore in September, an increase of 0.55 per cent.

Retail mutual fund AUM, comprising equity, hybrid and solution-oriented schemes, stood at Rs 49.21 lakh crore in October, against Rs 49.70 lakh crore in September.

Retail folios increased to 21.93 crore in October from 21.82 crore in September.

AMFI noted that 28 mutual fund schemes were launched during October, raising a total of Rs 3,829 crore.

Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive at AMFI, stated, "Investor participation remained resilient, with nearly 10 crore SIP accounts. This marked the third consecutive month of SIP contributions exceeding Rs 32,000 crore."