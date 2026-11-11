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Mutual fund SIP inflows slip marginally to Rs 32,160 crore in October; equity inflows fall 14%

Mutual fund SIP inflows slip marginally to Rs 32,160 crore in October; equity inflows fall 14%

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, SIP inflows, however, rose 8.9 per cent from Rs 29,529 crore recorded in October 2025.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026 4:49 PM IST
Mutual fund SIP inflows slip marginally to Rs 32,160 crore in October; equity inflows fall 14%

Mutual fund systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows declined a little over 1 per cent month-on-month (MoM) to Rs 32,160 crore in October, compared with Rs 32,490 crore in September, according to the latest monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, SIP inflows, however, rose 8.9 per cent from Rs 29,529 crore recorded in October 2025.

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Meanwhile, equity mutual fund inflows declined around 14 per cent MoM to Rs 32,994 crore in October from Rs 38,306 crore in September.

Among equity mutual fund categories, large-and-midcap funds witnessed a sharp increase in inflows, attracting Rs 8,484 crore in October compared with Rs 4,271 crore in September, registering a near 99 per cent rise.

In contrast, smallcap fund inflows declined 29 per cent MoM to Rs 6,407 crore from Rs 9,038 crore in September. Midcap fund inflows also fell around 38 per cent to Rs 4,892 crore from Rs 7,835 crore during the same period.

Mutual fund industry's AUM

The mutual fund industry's net assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 83.39 lakh crore in October, compared with Rs 82.64 lakh crore in September. The average assets under management (AAUM) for October stood at Rs 85.18 lakh crore.

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The industry added 15.80 lakh net folios during October, taking the total number of mutual fund folios to 28.78 crore, compared with 28.62 crore in September, an increase of 0.55 per cent.

Retail mutual fund AUM, comprising equity, hybrid and solution-oriented schemes, stood at Rs 49.21 lakh crore in October, against Rs 49.70 lakh crore in September.

Retail folios increased to 21.93 crore in October from 21.82 crore in September.

AMFI noted that 28 mutual fund schemes were launched during October, raising a total of Rs 3,829 crore.

Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive at AMFI, stated, "Investor participation remained resilient, with nearly 10 crore SIP accounts. This marked the third consecutive month of SIP contributions exceeding Rs 32,000 crore."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Nov 11, 2026 4:49 PM IST
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