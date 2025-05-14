In its monthly rejig on Wednesday, MSCI on made a few of changes, adding two Indian stocks to its MSCI Global Standard index. The global index aggregator included 12 scrips and removed 21 scrips from MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index. It added two stocks to MSCI India Domestic Index and removed one. MSCI said the changes in constituents will take place as of the close of May 30, 2025.

Among its indices, MSCI added Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (Nykaa) and Coromandel International to its MSCI Global Standard index. As per initial estimates by IIFL, Coromandel International is seen attracting $227 million in passive inflows. Nykaa is seen attracting $181 million inflows, the brokerage said.

Stocks such as Cipla, Indus Towers and Grasim Industries could see $16-45 million inflows due to weight increase in the index while Astral may attract $15 million outflows.

The MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index alone saw addition of 12 scrips and removal of 21 scrips. Sona BLW Precision, Hexaware Tech, Sai Life Sciences, ACME Solar Holdings, Authum Investment, Premier Energies and Godrej Agrovet are among stocks that have been added to MSCI India Domestic Small Cap index. These stocks are seen attracting up to $18 million inflows.

Allcargo Logistics, Greenpanel Industries, Orchid Pharma, Godrej Industries, Prince Pipes, Shyam Metalics, TeamLease Services and Patel Engineering are some of the scrips removed from the index. These stocks are seen up to $51 million passive outflows.

MSCI, a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, included Coromandel International and GMR Airports to its MSCI India Domestic Index. It excluded Sona BLW Precision from the same.

The MSCI August 2025 Index review would now be announced on August 7 and would be effective from August 27.