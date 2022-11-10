Nykaa shares to go ex-bonus; Gillette, LT Foods & Dalmia Bharat to go ex-dividend

Thursday will see shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) trading ex-bonus and four other stocks namely Gillette India, LT Foods, Dalmia Bharat and Share India Securities going ex-dividend. Steel Strips Wheels will trade ex-stock split today, as per BSE.

Nykaa shares will trade ex-bonus in a 5:1 ratio. The company has fixed November 11 as the record date for the purpose of determining members eligible for bonus shares. Nykaa's one year lock-in period for pre-IPO investors will also expire today.

Gillette India will go ex-dividend today. The company had announced a final dividend of Rs 36 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 16.

Dalmia Bharat shares also go ex-dividend. This company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share and record date for the same is November 11. The dividend will be paid on December 2.

Share India Securities and LT Foods will also go ex-dividend today. Share India Securities had announced a Rs 2 per share while LT Foods had announced a Re 0.50 per share dividend.

Shares of Steel Strips Wheels will split from a face value of Rs 5 per share to Re 1 per share.

Adani Green Energy, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Page Industries, Zomato, Trent, Jindal Steel and Power, Indian Hotels, SAIL, Gujarat Gas, IRFC, Power Finance Corp, Torrent Power and Bata India are among companies that will announce their quarterly results today.

Also Read: SGX Nifty sheds 57 points: Adani Green Q2, Nykaa lock-in expiry, Kaynes Tech IPO & more

Also Read: ITC, Dr Reddy's Labs, PowerGrid, Tech Mahindra among top gainers & losers as market ends lower